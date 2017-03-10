I-League 2017: Aizawl look to stretch their lead at the top against struggling Minerva

The match is slated to kick off at 04:30 PM on 11th Match and it'll be streamed live on livestream.i-league.org.

by AIFF Media Preview 10 Mar 2017, 18:38 IST

Aizawl have been on a dream run so far that has seen them take spot the table

Warriors Minerva Punjab FC are set to host North Eastern powerhouse Aizawl FC fondly called as the 'People's Club'. Visitors Aizawl FC are having a dream run in the ongoing Hero I-League season and enjoying the top seat at the table at the moment.

Former Mumbai FC coach Khalid Jamil who currently is in charge of Aizawl FC attended the Pre-match press conference along with Brandon Vanlalremdika who was Aizawl FC's saviour in their dramatic win over DSK Shivajians.

Surinder Singh, head coach of Minerva Punjab FC and Girik Khosla attended the Press Conference for Minerva Punjab FC.

When Surinder Singh was asked about his team's performance in the previous two games, he stated that the team played really well but lacked the final touch and this cost them important points.

"We played our first 4 games away from our home and also our first home game was against supergiants East Bengal FC and we had no time to settle. But after that, we had a six game unbeaten run and the last two games were unlucky".

Girik Khosla also commented about their attacking lookout at the moment.

"The team right now need goals and I'm here to contribute in whatever capacity I can", stated a confident Girik Khosla. Surinder Singh also said that the team will look forward to this win against Aizawl FC so they can utilise the break and head into the last phase with confidence.

Surinder Singh also recalled their previous game against Aizawl FC and stated that it was a big loss for the team after the first choice goalkeeper Ravikumar was injured.

"Arashpreet is on suspension now and we're working on the right choice to make sure we grab full points."

Khalid Jamil heaped praise on Minerva Punjab FC and commented that they will never be complacent against Minerva.

He also added that there will be no changes to his squad. When asked about his team's 6-game unbeaten run, Jamil quipped, "Right now, we're only thinking about our next game. Minerva is a good team and they are playing good football".

Khalid Jamil lauded his striking duo Jaryan and Kamo Bayi and said they have certainly helped his side. Khalid Jamil further added that it will be a difference in the pitch patterns after playing 6 games on astroturf and now suddenly bumping onto the grass pitch of the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. Brandon Vanlalremdika added, "It's my first time in Ludhiana and I'm really excited to leave the pitch on a winning note."