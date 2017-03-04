I-League 2017: DSK Shivajians aiming to bounce back against Chennai City FC

Kick-Off is at 7PM, and the Match will be telecast LIVE on Ten 2.

by Press Release Preview 04 Mar 2017, 17:13 IST

DSK Shivajians have picked up only four points out of a possible 12 from their last four encounters

Hoping for a reaction after a recent dip in form, DSK Shivajians will take on Chennai City FC at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on the 5th of March.

While they’ve been on a tough run of late, with just four points out of a possible 12 from their last four encounters, Dave Rogers is confident of turning this around emphasising on the “youth” and “potential” of his side. DSK Shivajians had as many as nine U22 players in their Match Day squad during their last encounter with Churchill Brothers FC with five of those having started the match. The side has, however, fared much better than their next opponents who are dead last in the I-League.

With the DSK Shivajians having beaten Chennai City when they travelled to the Balewadi earlier in the season, newly appointed Manager V. Soundararajan will have his task cut out. The Manager, who manages both Chennai City FC and Southern Railway has the exact same record over the past 4 games as his English counterpart, picking up four points off a possible 16. With a morale-boosting win in the Chennai League, where a large part of his I-League side took to the field, he will be looking to rally his troops and give the fans something to look forward to.

Sitting 7th in the table, DSK Shivajians First Team Manager stressed on the need for a turnaround, with a positive performance ahead of this clash. “We’ll go into tomorrow’s game to try and win it and try and get the three points. In this league, anyone can put a run of form together and go on and finish in the top two. That’s what makes this league so intriguing.”

“The only way we’ll improve Indian football is by showing belief in young boys, and young talent. I’ll never change that,” he signed off.