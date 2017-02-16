I-League 2017: Mumbai FC coach Santosh Kashyap brushes aside relegation concerns

Kashyap was unhappy that his side couldn't take all three points against the Bengal giants.

by Somesh Chandran News 16 Feb 2017, 11:24 IST

Mumbai FC coach Santosh Kashyap is confident that his side will survive to stay in the I-League

Second-placed Mohun Bagan were held to a 0-0 draw against Mumbai FC in Mumbai in Wednesday’s I-League encounter. The home side surprisingly created the better chances on the night and should have put at least one of those to bed.

The only positive for Mumbai was that they finally put an end to their six-game losing streak and picked up their first point in seven matches. Mumbai FC coach Santosh Kashyap wasn’t satisfied with the draw. “Two points lost, I believe we could have killed the game in the first half. One goal could have led to 3-4 I believe. I am very satisfied, the result will come, I am confident about it,” he said.

Thoi Singh’s goal was disallowed after the linesman deemed it as a shot from an offside position and Kashyap believes they haven’t had luck on their side, “I am suffering every match, ins the Lajong match, East Bengal match and now here. Don’t know when this will stop.”

The manager brushed aside suggestions that his side could be relegated this season. Mumbai currently lie second from bottom in the table, with seven points after nine rounds of games, “No chance. There’s no chance that we will get relegated, I don’t feel so, it’s not going to happen. We will get out soon from the relegation zone. You think about top 3,” he boldly stated.

Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen believed that they dominated in parts and credited the home side for their display.

“We started well, first 15-20 minutes we played well but after that, it was all about Mumbai FC in the first half. But in the second half, we dominated, we put tremendous pressure but failed to score. This is the third time we have failed to win in Mumbai, that is the ultimate summary,” he said.

India’s national coach, Stephen Constantine was in the stands watching Bagan keeper, Debjit Majumder in action. In March last year, Constantine called up Debjit for India’s preparatory camp ahead of their match against Turkmenistan. But the keeper couldn’t make it due to I-League commitments, post which India’s coach has maintained that he will no longer consider him to be part of the national set-up.

The Bagan fans made their feelings clear and booed Constantine when his name was announced in the ground.

Sen though refused to comment on the incident. “The main thing about Debjit is his consistency. Last three years, he’s been outstanding. I always say that when defenders fail or fumble, it is the duty of the goalkeeper. It’s simple. He’s doing his job excellently. It’s okay, it’s up to the fans and whatever they want to do. No comments from me,” he stated.

Sen believes that it’s high time people start noticing the other players in the squad, apart from Sony Norde, “We don’t have just one player in our team. The questions are always about Sony, Sony, Sony. There are other players who have scored goals but no mention of them,” he signed off.