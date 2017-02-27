I-League 2017 : From Mumbai to Minerva, the rise of Girik Khosla

The 22 year old explains his hard yet rewarding journey

by Somesh Chandran Interview 27 Feb 2017, 16:35 IST

“I wanted to be like him”, Girik Khosla says. It’s a straightforward statement, delivered humbly and in a gentle manner. And yet there is something very profound about this line. It throws light on the importance of having positive energy around you when you have ambitions of being an elite athlete in India.

Minerva Punjab FC striker, Girik, was referring to his elder brother, Bhavin Khosla (25) who was himself a player at Mahindra Untied in his younger days. “I started playing when I was in the 2nd standard and this is all because of my brother. I was always a big fan of him, my mom and dad played a very important role too”.

The 22-year-old now plies his trade in the I-league and pauses before he reminisces about an arduous yet rewarding journey which eventually ushered him towards Minerva Punjab FC, I-League debutants.

“Bro, in the rainy season me and my brother used to play together, bare feet! We used to fight a lot and I used to hate losing but he kept on urging me to play till I win”, he said.

Before arriving at Minerva, Girik was with Chandigarh, where he helped them qualify for the final phase of the Santosh Trophy this year, a feat they hadn’t achieved since the past 19 years. But there are good reasons why Minerva’s management decided to get him back to the club soon after loaning him out to Chandigarh.

He scored 3 goals in as many appearances and made a crucial assist as well, making his way out as the tournament’s top scorer. “This Chandigarh team is very good and I think they can probably win the tournament”, he says.

But to truly understand the nature of being a professional footballer in India, one needs to also understand the levels to this profession. “I started playing for Don Bosco High School in Mumbai, then I was with Companero’s (a local team from Mumbai). I actually started playing as a midfielder but shifted to the striker’s role because of my coach, Sydney”.

When he turned 19, scouts began to notice his raw pace, something which he regularly makes use of in the final third of the pitch. It earned him a call-up to Mumbai F.C, against whom he came on as a substitute in Sunday’s I-League encounter.

Khosla has one person in particular to thank, Bimal Ghosh- former player for the Indian national team and current manager of Nagpur Football Club, “We used to train day and night. I remember jumping over 3 feet of obstacles every day in the morning and in the evening, we used to train on sand”.

Technically speaking, Girik seems to be at ease playing all across the front line. When he stealthy moves to the left flank, peeling away from his marker, it’s usually a sign that he wants the ball. It’s also usually the beginning of a well worked out move between him and his teammates.

While he has pace to burn, his principle objective is to construct. When he finds himself isolated on the wings, Khosla enters the box without thinking twice, getting into positions that are awkward for the defenders to deal with. But the 18-yard box is also the place where Girik is truly tested.

It’s true that he’s an intelligent football player, but the lanky Khosla is still coming to terms with the physical demands of the I-League. On Sunday, he was truly put to the test, up against Mumbai’s intimidating centre-back Wadoo.

“It was tough but I’m on way my, I am working hard, I will do something about this. Basically, I was focused on my speed, but looking at Wadoo, I have to build up now. He’s an idol man, c’mon”. He’s already taken the initial steps to change this situation.

“My diet has changed, I used to eat street food, I love the samosas in Mumbai. But now it’s professional now, we’re not even allowed to eat outside food. Just basic boiled food, fruits salads etc. It’s been two years since I’ve gorged on junk food”. Before signing off Girik puts things into perspective, “it’s just the beginning”.