I-League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Aizawl FC drew with Indian Arrows

Boris Singh of Indian Arrows again played in a more attacking position but failed to score a goal.

The 39th Hero I-League match between Aizawl FC and Indian Arrows at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack ended in a 0-0 lackluster draw.

This draw doesn't help either of the sides as they still languish in the bottom three of the points table.

The former I-League champions failed to find the back of the net only for the third time in the tournament.

The AIFF Developmental side, on the other hand, hasn't scored since their second game of the campaign.

Indian Arrows will continue their stretch of three consecutive home games when they take on Gokulam Kerala on 21st December. Meanwhile, the visiting Aizawl FC has finished their journey on the road and will take on the very same opponent on 29th December.

If you missed the game and wondering how the match between the two sides panned out, don't worry. We have covered you in this section as we bring to you 3 reasons why Aizawl FC drew with Indian Arrows.

#3 Safety first approach taken by both the sides

Aizawl FC and Indian Arrows desperately required the three points to come close to the chasing pack. However, both the sides started with a safety-first approach and cautiously approached the game.

Instead of pressing and closing down the opposition, they allowed each other to hold the ball in the midfield. However, both the sides fumbled in their passing and, the attacks fizzled out in the midfield third itself.

The first half was extremely tepid, turning out to be a snoozefest for the audience. Indian Arrows did look like the side with more intent to draw first blood. However, other than an extremely close chance at the 41st minute, they couldn't create anything meaningful.

Needless to say, the action was more invested for the fans in the second half.

