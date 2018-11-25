×
I-League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chennai City FC beat NEROCA

Abhishek Kundu
112   //    25 Nov 2018, 09:11 IST

Chennai City FC players rejoice after winning the match
Chennai City FC players rejoice after winning the match

Chennai City FC defeated NEROCA 2-1 in an entertaining encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. Centre-back Roberto Eslava broke the deadlock for the home side at the 14th minute after taking advantage of a melee from a well-taken Sandro Rodriguez corner kick.

The Southerners doubled the lead at the 52nd minute through Nestor Gordillo after being fed a wonderful through ball by Edwin Vanspaul. The visitors got one goal back courtesy of Subash Singh after he capitalized on the miscommunication between the two center-backs to rocket the ball past the goalkeeper.

NEROCA continued to press forward in search of the equalizer, but their efforts bore no fruits. The final scoreline remained 2-1 in favour of the league-leaders Chennai City, who now remain unbeaten in all of their six games.

This win further solidifies their lead at the top as they are now 8 points clear of nearest competitors Gokulam and Mohun Bagan, albeit playing more matches than them.

#3 Felix Chidi's profligacy in front of goal

Felix's selfishness and profligacy led to NEROCA's defeat
Felix's selfishness and profligacy led to NEROCA's defeat

It would be unfair to say that NEROCA didn't have enough opportunities to find the equalizer. They had created a lot of chances, but Felix Chidi's selfishness and profligacy in front of goal denied them from getting away with a point.

At the 50th minute, Felix Chidi intercepted a back pass and even deceived the goalkeeper. However, his shot towards the empty net was weakly hit, and Ajith Kumar made a goal-line clearance to clear the ball. At the 74th minute, he got a free header but the shot was off target.

Minutes later, he had the opportunity to turn into a provider as Katsumi was standing unmarked. But, his selfish antics prevailed, and he tried to shoot goalwards from the acute angle. Ultimately, it went out for a goal-kick.

Abhishek Kundu
18 year old. Silent Observer of the beautiful game. Real fan of an unreal sport. Proud Indian
