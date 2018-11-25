I-League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Chennai City FC beat NEROCA
Chennai City FC defeated NEROCA 2-1 in an entertaining encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Coimbatore. Centre-back Roberto Eslava broke the deadlock for the home side at the 14th minute after taking advantage of a melee from a well-taken Sandro Rodriguez corner kick.
The Southerners doubled the lead at the 52nd minute through Nestor Gordillo after being fed a wonderful through ball by Edwin Vanspaul. The visitors got one goal back courtesy of Subash Singh after he capitalized on the miscommunication between the two center-backs to rocket the ball past the goalkeeper.
NEROCA continued to press forward in search of the equalizer, but their efforts bore no fruits. The final scoreline remained 2-1 in favour of the league-leaders Chennai City, who now remain unbeaten in all of their six games.
This win further solidifies their lead at the top as they are now 8 points clear of nearest competitors Gokulam and Mohun Bagan, albeit playing more matches than them.
#3 Felix Chidi's profligacy in front of goal
It would be unfair to say that NEROCA didn't have enough opportunities to find the equalizer. They had created a lot of chances, but Felix Chidi's selfishness and profligacy in front of goal denied them from getting away with a point.
At the 50th minute, Felix Chidi intercepted a back pass and even deceived the goalkeeper. However, his shot towards the empty net was weakly hit, and Ajith Kumar made a goal-line clearance to clear the ball. At the 74th minute, he got a free header but the shot was off target.
Minutes later, he had the opportunity to turn into a provider as Katsumi was standing unmarked. But, his selfish antics prevailed, and he tried to shoot goalwards from the acute angle. Ultimately, it went out for a goal-kick.