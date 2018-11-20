I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Kashmir FC lost to Mohun Bagan

Real Kashmir FC couldn't capitalise on their chances

Real Kashmir Football Club have lost their second successive match in the I-League. This time against Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan when they went down by a 0-1 margin at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Tuesday afternoon.

After beating defending champions Minerva Punjab, Real Kashmir FC announced their arrival in the I-League. With a bunch of talented local youngsters, Real Kashmir FC were hoping for a new dawn through football in the war-torn region.

But with every match, their task is getting tougher. They may have come here winning the second division, but the top division is totally of a different level with so many well-known teams in the ranks. Real Kashmir is getting the taste finally.

Real Kashmir FC played attacking football right from the start and went in search for a goal. But they couldn’t capitalise their chances. Mohun Bagan on the other hand, opted for a wait and watch policy and utilised their only real opportunity that came in their way.

Henry Kisekka wore a deserted look for the most part of the match but in the 70th minute, he shook past a couple of defenders with his brilliant skills and crossed into the box, where Dipanda Dicka was waiting and the Cameroonian calmly headed the ball into the net.

With this win, Mohun Bagan leapt to the second position with eight points from four matches. Real Kashmir FC remained on eighth with four points from as many matches.

We now look at three reasons behind Real Kashmir’s loss:

#3 Small defensive mistakes costing the game for Real Kashmir FC

Real Kashmir FC were beaten because of their own mistakes

In their last match against NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir FC conceded two goals cheaply. Felix Chidi scored both the goals from an unmarked position. It seems the Srinagar-based club failed to learn from their mistakes. Dicka scored from a similarly unmarked position.

Real Kashmir FC have Loveday Okechukwu and Mason Robertson in their heart of defence. Both are trustable in terms of their performance.

In spite of relentless pressures from two dangerous strikers Henry Kisekka and Dipanda Dicka, the defenders stood tall and never allowed a space to score.

Robertson put up an inspiring performance as he kept both the strikers under tight surveillance. He also contributed when his team was attacking.

Loveday was also strong in terms of his presence. But it is the small mistakes that denied them a point.

It was a momentary loss of concentration. Kisekka – who for a major part of the match was unnoticed – easily dribbled past three defenders and crossed in the box. Dicka was in right place at the right time to nod the ball home.

None of the two Real Kashmir FC defenders who were present in the box marked the Cameroonian.

One more problem for them is the lack of communication. The defender should talk between them more often. Also, the goalkeeper should instruct his players whenever they are out of their position.

