I League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Kashmir FC won against Shillong Lajong FC

The home team bamboozled relegation contenders Shillong Lajong in front of 12,800 spectators

Real Kashmir FC beat Shillong Lajong 6-1 at the TRC Turf Ground as they went to third on the I-League table, just behind on goal difference to the second-placed Churchill Brothers.

The home team bamboozled relegation contenders Shillong Lajong in front of 12,800 spectators on a Tuesday afternoon as they put six goals past the away goalkeeper, two more than they have scored in total all season before this match.

In the 26th minute, Gnohore Krizo went on a brilliant run and unselfishly set up Abednego Tetteh who scored the first goal of the game.

Two minutes later, against the run of play, a failed clearance from Bilal Khan hit the chest of Samuel Lyngdoh Kynshi and ended up in the back of the net for an equalizer.

In the 37th minute, Mason Robertson went ahead for a corner and won his side the lead back as his header flew past Neithovilie Chalieu.

Five minutes later, Nagen Tamang doubled his side's lead to finish off an exquisite move created by Bazie Armand and Tetteh.

In the early minutes of the second half, Alyson Kharsyntiew's men conceded a silly penalty which was converted by Krizo who stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

At the 75th minute mark, Surchandra Singh hit a rebound in the back of the net to put more misery on the Red Dragons.

With few minutes left on the clock, Tetteh scored another goal off a move created by local boy Shahnawaz Bashir.

Now, Real Kashmir FC doesn't play at home for more than a month and a half due to extreme cold weather and this was the perfect last game of the year as far as the fans are concerned.

#3 Shillong Lajong need a big No.9

The Red Dragons were dangerous on occasions in the first half but failed to capitalize on the opportunities as they were playing with the 20-year old Samuel Lalmuanpuia as the false 9 instead of a big centre-forward.

Many of the home team's chances came through their big No.9 Krizo who was overpowering the Lajong defenders and often beating them at long balls launched by the home team.

Lajong's policy of not spending big and restricting themselves to a small budget while selling their star players simultaneously have come back to bite them this season.

The team from the Northeast needs some inspiration from their forwards if they are to dodge relegation with their defense leaking umpteen goals right, left and centre.

