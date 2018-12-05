I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Kashmir won against Aizawl FC

Real Kashmir players celebrate their goal against Aizawl FC

After some initial hiccups, Real Kashmir finally find their feet in the I-League. The club registered its third win of the campaign by beating Aizawl FC 1-0 at TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Wednesday. This is their second successive win at home after beating Indian Arrows in their previous match.

Scores of crowd packed the stadium despite uncertainty about the match in the valley. But those who showed up went back home with a smile on their face.

Bazie Armand, the Ivorian playmaker, made all the difference again with his 30th minute strike, which was enough for his team to collect all the three points.

With this win, Real Kashmir climbed up to fourth position in the table with 10 points from six matches. Aizawl remained on ninth with just five points from seven matches.

Let us look at the three reasons which ensured Real Kashmir’s victory:

#3 Overall improvement of Kashmir’s performance

The sloppy movements of Real Kashmir players that we’ve witnessed in the last few matches are now gone. They are now more confident, perhaps knowing the fact that they can play at this level and challenge other teams.

The Real Kashmir players who took the field against Aizawl were a vastly improved set. They were more organised in defence, had more confident players in the midfield and strikers also found rhythm which was missing.

In defence, Mason Robertson took all the responsibility but it was really impressive to see Abhas Thapa so confident with his abilities. Throughout the match, he anticipated the ball very well and made useful tackles whenever necessary. He brought his body beautifully to keep away a header from Albert Zohmingmawia, which was on target. The man-to-man marking of Real Kashmir made life tough for both Aizawl’s strikers.

Goalkeeper Bilal Khan’s contribution should also be mentioned. During the match, he came out of his line quite a few times and kept the ball away from the opponent. He made a couple of good saves in the second half too.

The wingers also kept crossing ball on Aizawl’s box on regular intervals and Surchandra Singh and Nagen Tamang should get credit for that.

