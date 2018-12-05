×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Kashmir won against Aizawl FC

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    05 Dec 2018, 18:31 IST

Real Kashmir players celebrate their goal against Aizawl FC
Real Kashmir players celebrate their goal against Aizawl FC

After some initial hiccups, Real Kashmir finally find their feet in the I-League. The club registered its third win of the campaign by beating Aizawl FC 1-0 at TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Wednesday. This is their second successive win at home after beating Indian Arrows in their previous match.

Scores of crowd packed the stadium despite uncertainty about the match in the valley. But those who showed up went back home with a smile on their face.

Bazie Armand, the Ivorian playmaker, made all the difference again with his 30th minute strike, which was enough for his team to collect all the three points.

With this win, Real Kashmir climbed up to fourth position in the table with 10 points from six matches. Aizawl remained on ninth with just five points from seven matches.

Let us look at the three reasons which ensured Real Kashmir’s victory:

#3 Overall improvement of Kashmir’s performance

The sloppy movements of Real Kashmir players that we’ve witnessed in the last few matches are now gone. They are now more confident, perhaps knowing the fact that they can play at this level and challenge other teams.

The Real Kashmir players who took the field against Aizawl were a vastly improved set. They were more organised in defence, had more confident players in the midfield and strikers also found rhythm which was missing.

In defence, Mason Robertson took all the responsibility but it was really impressive to see Abhas Thapa so confident with his abilities. Throughout the match, he anticipated the ball very well and made useful tackles whenever necessary. He brought his body beautifully to keep away a header from Albert Zohmingmawia, which was on target. The man-to-man marking of Real Kashmir made life tough for both Aizawl’s strikers.

Goalkeeper Bilal Khan’s contribution should also be mentioned. During the match, he came out of his line quite a few times and kept the ball away from the opponent. He made a couple of good saves in the second half too.

The wingers also kept crossing ball on Aizawl’s box on regular intervals and Surchandra Singh and Nagen Tamang should get credit for that.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 Aizawl FC Real Kashmir FC David Lalrinmuana Ansumana Kromah Indian Football
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Loves to read and write about football but keeps a check on other sports also.
I-League 2018-19, Minerva Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Aizawl FC lost to Chennai...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers |...
RELATED STORY
From curfews to floodlights: Journey of the real diamonds...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Kashmir FC lost to...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: "It will be advantageous for us to play...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Real Kashmir FC 0-2 NEROCA FC: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Real Kashmir FC season Preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19 : Real Kashmir 0-0 Churchill Brothers -...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us