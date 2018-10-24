I-League 2018-19: Aizawl FC season preview, Squad, Probable XI, Prediction

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview

Aizawl FC won the I-League title back in the 2016/17 season

The team from North-East will be looking forward to keeping the memories of the last season aside and start afresh under the reign of their new coach Gift Raikhan for the upcoming I-League season.

Raikhan did an exceptional job with debutants NEROCA FC in the last season, guiding them to a second spot finish, but he has a new challenge this time around.

After pulling up an unexpected I-League triumph in the 2016-17 season, the ‘Highlanders’ faltered in the previous one, but they still managed to finish at a respectable fifth position in the final standings.

In the 2017/18 season, a majority of the league winning squad had parted ways with the club as well as the coach Khalid Jamil.

The then new coach Paulo Menezes was sacked during the league and Santosh Kashyap was deputed for the post, but his contract was terminated earlier this year.

The team from Mizoram won a total of six matches, lost and drew an equal number of matches to accumulate 24 points and finish behind East Bengal in the last season.

With a formidable collection of foreigners and a dependable Indian contingent, the ‘men in red’ can be hopeful of a positive result this season much to the applause of the passionate supporters back in the hometown.

Aizawl FC squad

Alfred Jaryan has been with the squad for quite some time now and he will be a vital cog for Aizawl FC in the upcoming season.

The midfielder has the ability to hold the ball and distribute it to the forwards. Meanwhile, Leonce Dodoz, who caught the eye of everyone in the last season will be spearheading the attack alongside Liberian recruit Ansumanah Kromah.

The latter was roped in from Peerless S.C, a Kolkata based club after his impressive outing in the 2018 Calcutta Football League.

Bektur Talgat Uulu, who played for Churchill Brothers last year was roped in by Aizawl FC to strengthen the midfield.

On the other hand, Nigerian stopper Karim Omolaja was retained in the squad who will shoulder the burden of guarding the goal with other Indian footballers like Lalchuanawma Varte, Govin Singh and Lalrinchhana Tochhawng.

Goalkeeper: Arup Debnath, Lalawmpuia, Lalremruata

Defenders: Lalchhuanawma Varte, Hmingthanmawia, SR Lallawmawma, Govin Singh, Lalramhmunmawia, Lalhriatrenga, Lalbiakzuala (B-Tea), Lalrinchhana Tochhawng, Joe Zoherliana, Kareem Omolaja Nurain

Midfielders: David Lalrinmuana, Paul Ramfangzauva, Jesse Laldinpuia Ralte, Hmangaihkima, Albert Zohmingmawia, Roccharzela, Lalruatfela Zote, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Lalrinfela, David Lalbiakzara, Alfred Kemah Jaryan, Bektur Talgat Uulu

Forwards: Ansumana Kromah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Vanlalduatsanga, Leonce Dodoz Zikhai, Jonathan Lalrawngbawla, Lalremsanga Fanai

Aizawl FC coach

Gift Raikhan came into the limelight after his stint with debutants NEROCA FC in the last edition of the I-League.

After drawing curtains to his playing career in 2007, he started his managerial career at Pune FC, a club for which he played I-League. After climbing up the ranks, he finally got a break when he was assigned as the coach of NEROCA FC in 2015.

Winning the second division I-League with the Manipur based club is still the most decorated achievement of his career.

But his excellent work with the team continued in the next season too in the top flight. After being in contention for the 2017-18 I-League for the most part of the season, NEROCA FC eventually finished as the runner-up behind champions Minerva Punjab FC.

His managerial skills in the last season were the main reason he was called up by Aizawl FC for the 2018/19 and hopefully, he will deliver for them in the hour of need.

The previous season has not been very smooth for Aizawl FC with a change of hands in the coaching department and lacklustre performances in between. With a new look to the side, things will definitely get better this time!

Aizawl FC probable XI

Lalawnpuia may get a start as the first choice goalkeeper in the squad.

Kareem Omolaja will be in charge of the defence, while Varte, Govin Singh and Lalrinchhana may also get a start.

It is very difficult to figure out at the present moment about who is going to make it to the playing XI for the first match against Lajong FC in a North-Easter derby this coming Sunday.

Alfred Jaryan is going to be the lifeline for Aizawl FC once again. It is yet to be seen how Bektur Talgat will fare in his club. On the other hand, local lads like David Lalrinmuana and Albert Zohmingmawia and will give them the much-needed support.

As far as the attacking line is concerned, Dodoz will go all guns blazing with his companion Ansumanah Kromah. Both of them are lethal players if they get a regular supply of ball from the midfield. Overall, Aizawl FC has a pretty balanced side and will be a hard nut to break!

Predictions

Although Aizawl FC has a lot of potential in their side, it must be noted that there are other quality teams in the I-League also.

Heavyweights Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have a settled squad while defending champions Minerva Punjab FC will also give everyone a run for their money.

NEROCA FC and Gokulam FC have roped in players who can change the fate of a game within minutes. Away matches will be tough for the ‘Highlanders’ and is an area which they need to improve.

Taking into considerations all other factors, Aizawl FC fans can expect an improved performance in this edition even though a championship title is unlikely at the present moment.

Aizawl FC will begin their I-League campaign by an away match on 28th October against Shillong Lajong FC in a North-East derby.

Prediction: Top four finish