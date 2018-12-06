I-League 2018-19: Antonio German quits Gokulam Kerala with cryptic Instagram post

Antonio German (centre) was unhappy with the situation at Gokulam Kerala FC

Striker Antonio German has terminated his contract with Gokulam Kerala FC and has taken a dig at the I-League club on his Instagram feed. The club says the contract was terminated by mutual consent.

German, 26, has made six appearances for Gokulam so far this season and has struck twice for them. He converted a penalty in the 2-3 loss to Chennai City and also struck in the 3-1 win over Shillong Lajong.

Even though he has appeared in all of Gokulam's matches, it appears that German was unhappy with the situation at the club.

"Unfortunately after 3 years in India, I have decided to cancel my contract and leave Gokulam FC," German posted on Instagram.

"I wasn't enjoying myself and I wasn't happy with certain things. I will never speak bad about the club but as a footballer, you need to enjoy where you are and you need to be happy in order to perform so I decided to make the decision to leave."

The 26-year-old winger was unhappy with coach Bino George and was even seen arguing with the gaffer when he was substituted in the 56th minute during the game against table toppers Chennai City FC.

German, a former Kerala Blasters player in the Indian Super League (ISL), has decided to leave India and return to his home Granada for now.

German has been unable to replicate his performance from the 2015-15 season, where he struck six goals in nine games for Blasters. Life in Kozhikode was not as rosy as German expected and he has decided to quit the club.

Antonio German arguing with coach Bino George (not in pic) after being substituted during the game against Chennai City

A club statement read: "Gokulam Kerala FC has parted way with forward Antonio German. The former QPR forward and Granada international was with the club from the start of the season.

"He started all the six matches for Gokulam and scored two goals. The player requested to cancel the contract due to personal reasons and has left for United Kingdom."

Gokulam have had a good start to their I-League campaign. In six matches, they have nine points courtesy of two wins and three draws. But they are eight points behind runaway leaders Chennai City FC on the table.

"Just wanted to say thank you so much to all the fans for your support over the years and the love you've shown me has been amazing. I love you all and will never forget you. Good luck to the club in the future. Thank you," German added.

Gokulam are slated to face East Bengal this Saturday, December 8, in Kolkata.

“Antonio German is a good team player and his immense experiences in playing European leagues have helped us to perform well this season.

"It was altogether a different experience working with him. We wish Antonio success in his future career,” coach Bino George told the Gokulam Kerala website.

