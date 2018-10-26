I-League 2018-19, Chennai City FC 4 - 1 Indian Arrows: 5 Talking Points

Manzi was deservingly awarded the Man of the Match for that triumphant outing

Chennai City FC started their new campaign in a coruscating fashion with a thumping victory over Indian Arrows 4-1 in the opening game of the Hero I-League 2018-19 season.

New manager Akbar Nawas was known for his offensive football, and it became viable that his team has started to tick from the first minute.

The visitors took the lead when Skipper Amarjit took full advantage of the counter-attack to slot the ball behind the back of the net. Afterwards, it became a regularity of how much Chennai City FC would score past them.

Spanish Striker Pedro Manzi looked too hard to handle and netted one before the half-time. Succeedingly, he struck twice after the interval to take the game away from Indian Arrows. Chennai City's Number 11 Romario added one more to his tally to put in a rampant performance.

In this piece, we shall look at the five talking points from this entertaining game.

#1 Unreal understanding between Pedro Manzi and Nestor Gordillo

Spanish international Pedro Manzi and Nestor Gordillo had quite an understanding to run riot in the attack department. They have not played before in their careers, but they combined really well to produce the first three goals.

Nestor had an early chance before the 10th minute to equalize the score, but he did not beat Prabhsukhan Gill.

Albeit, Nestor found the striker with an extraordinary ball who went one-on-one to level the score fourteen minutes before the half-time.

The hosts doubled their lead when Manzi threaded through the defense in a counter-attack in the 49th minute.

He bagged his first hat-trick through a penalty when Anwar Ali handled the ball inside the penalty box. Additionally, these two had a couple of chances where they could have put the game beyond the eyesight of the opponents.

It looked only a formality with their hunger to pile up the score. Manzi was deservingly awarded the Man of the Match for that triumphant outing.

