I-League 2018-19: Chennai City FC sign Slovak forward Jozef Kaplan

Aravind Suchindran FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 // 29 Nov 2018, 23:04 IST

Jozek Kaplan has the experience of playing in Singapore and Malaysia (Image: Twitter/@ChennaiCityFC))

I-League leaders Chennai City FC have announced the signing of Jozek Kaplan on a free transfer.

Kaplan, a Slovakian attacker, has previously played for Singaporean clubs in the S League. He was part of Geylang United (also called Geylang International), where he registered 32 goals in 57 appearances for the club.

Kaplan then shifted to Tampines Rovers, who brought him in even before the contract could kick in. He scored thrice in 14 matches for the club.

The 32-year-old then returned to Geylang and his homecoming was a sweet one as he struck 12 times in 27 appearances for Geylang.

He can play both as a striker as well as a playmaker and given that Chennai City are doing well when it comes to scoring goals, Kaplan will be expected to add more creativity to the midfield.

"Kaplan brings with him the experience and a calming influence for the players both on and off the pitch," Akbar Nawas, Chennai City coach told Sportskeeda.

"He has the ability to see things before it happens and works hard on the pitch. He's professional in the training as well and we're trying to fit him into our next big game against Mohun Bagan on Saturday, December 1."

The combination of Pedro Manzi and Nestor Gordillo, along with the tactical mind of Nawas, has seen Chennai City surge to the top of the I-League table.

Six matches into the league for Chennai, they are on 16 points, seven more than Churchill Brothers who have played a game less.

Kaplan also played under Chennai City's assistant coach K Balagumaran at Negri Sembilan in Malaysia. And roping him in at this juncture is to ensure Chennai maintain that lead going into the later part of the season.

"We've a settled striker in Pedro Manzi. Kaplan can play on the wings and in central midfield too," Nawas added. "He is a versatile player and is needed for us as only 5 foreigners can play on the field at a time. He can play as an attacking midfielder as well."

Chennai City FC will look to strengthen their hold on top of the table when they face Mohun Bagan, who are coming off a 0-3 defeat to Churchill Brothers, this Saturday.