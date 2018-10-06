I-League 2018/19 : Chennai City FC unveil kits for the upcoming season

The Dignitaries present the newly launched kits to the Media

What's the story?

I-League side Chennai City FC unveiled their new kits for the upcoming I-League season in the Hotel Zone by the Park in Coimbatore on Friday. Mr Dipender Singh Chandhok, Chairman - Young Indians; Thiru SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Government of Tamil Nadu; M Ramesh, Chairman, CII; Rohit Ramesh, Owner, Chennai City FC were the key dignitaries.

In case you didn't know...

Chennai City played their home games in their inaugural I-League season (2016) in Chennai before shifting to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore. The upcoming season will be the third season of the Tamil Nadu based side in the top division.

The heart of the matter

The Home kit is an all orange conventional attire with a pinch of blue in the middle. The Away kit is draped in grey with bevel orange strips at the front. The Goalkeeper colours are Yellow (Home) and Orange (Away).

The Wait is over.. Presenting to you the home colours💥 of @ChennaiCityFC ..😍😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/LJSqrXOZFN — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) October 5, 2018

SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Government of Tamil Nadu was the chief guest for the event. He said, 'We are thankful for Chennai City FC and Mr Rohit Ramesh for their involvement in developing football in the city and state. The government of Tamil Nadu also helped Chennai City in the construction of floodlights and grass layover at the venue. We hope to further help the cause in the future.

Chennai City FC owner Mr Rohit Ramesh was all smiles and was quoted saying, 'We are pleased with the hospitality that has been shown to us in Coimbatore. We are looking forward for yet another exciting season and are hopeful for a better performance.'

What's next?

Chennai City is slated to kick start the 12th season of the Hero I-League on 26th October as they would host Indian Arrows at 5 PM IST in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore.

What are your opinions on the new Chennai City FC kits?