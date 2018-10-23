I-League 2018-19: Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

Pritam Chatterjee FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 92 // 23 Oct 2018, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian Arrows finished their campaign at the bottom of the league table, with 15 points from 18 games

In the inaugural match of the Hero I-League 2018-19, Chennai City FC and Indian Arrows will lock horns against each other. Nehru Stadium of Coimbatore will host the match, which is the home ground of Chennai City FC.

Chennai City FC made their I-League debut in the tenth edition of the league, in the 2016-17 season.

In their debut season, as well as in the last season, Chennai City FC's performance was not so well enough and hence, they failed to secure their place in the top five.

The newly appointed Chennai City FC head coach, Akbar Nawas will definitely be aiming to improve their position in the league in the twelfth edition of I-League.

In the previous season, Chennai City FC secured the eighth place in the league table with 19 points from 18 games.

They won only four matches, lost seven matches and seven matches were ended undecided. They scored a total of 15 goals throughout the season while conceded 24 goals.

On the other hand, the team of the youths, Indian Arrows made their first appearance in the I-League last season since 2011-12.

The performance of the team was not that much satisfactory, as they failed to create any kind of fruitful result through their game.

Arrows coach Floyd Pinto will definitely be looking forward to his team for bettering their performance this season.

In the previous season, Indian Arrows finished their campaign at the bottom of the league table, with 15 points from 18 games.

Indian Arrows managed to win only four matches, lost 11 matches and three matches were drawn. They scored a total of 13 goals only throughout the season while conceded 24 goals.

Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows: Match Information

Date: October 26, 2018

Kickoff: 5:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore

Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows: Head to Head

January 27, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): CCFC 0-0 ARW

November 29, 2017 (Hero I-League 2017-18): ARW 3-0 CCFC

Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows: Probable Line-ups

Chennai City FC (4-5-1): Thaufiq (GK), Suarez, Alam, Thangalakath, Cleetus, Benitez, Govindswamy, Vanspaul, Alexander, Cruz, Felipe

CCFC - Probable Line-up

Indian Arrows (3-4-3): Gill (GK), Rai, Anwar, Narender, Boris, Amarjit, Halder, Stalin, Meetei, Sarkar, Naorem

ARW - Probable Line-up

Chennai City FC vs Indian Arrows: Key Players

Chennai City FC

Sandro Rodríguez Felipe - Chennai City FC got Sandro Rodríguez Felipe as their new key signing, on a long-term contract.

This Spanish playmaker is experienced enough as he has played for Spanish clubs like UD Las Palmas II and CD Marino.

Felipe is capable of playing efficiently in different positions i.e., in the wings as well as an attacking midfielder. Chennai City FC coach Akbar Nawas will definitely be eyeing on this Spanish star for a better performance of the team than the previous season.

Indian Arrows

Abhijit Sarkar - This 18-year-old lad from Kalyani, West Bengal, is definitely going to be the trump card for the Indian Arrows.

Sarkar is an effective striker for his side and has the ability to convert chances more than the others. He is also competent of scoring in the injury time.

Sarkar scored four goals for his side last season and currently, he is going through a dream run of his career.