I-League 2018-19: Clubs threaten to move to CAS, FIFA against AIFF if demands are not met

The press conference at a plush hotel in Kolkata

I-League Private Clubs Association has threatened to move to Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) and FIFA if their demands were not met within time. It has said in a press conference at Kolkata on Sunday, 30th December.

Since Star Sports decided to televise selected games from December 29, several I-League clubs condemned the move and engaged in a bitter war against All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) for their ill-treatment to the top division of the league.

This is time to speak, otherwise, we’ll be dead: Bajaj

After not getting any response from football’s top governing body, seven I-League clubs joined their hands together and made a list of demands, which will be forwarded to AIFF and if they do not get any response within January 5, the Association will take the legal step, irrespective of the consequences.

“This is time to speak, otherwise we’ll be dead. They are trying to murder the top league of Indian football. This is the mother league and so many players have emerged from here. How can they do this against us,” said Minerva Punjab's Ranjit Bajaj, who protested from the front in Kolkata.

Among their demands are:

a) The ill-treatment toward I-League should be stopped immediately. All I-League matches must be broadcast with equal if not better quality than ISL.

b) There should be a unified league and the teams should be selected based on the merit and with promotion and relegation, not on the basis of money.

c) A national knock-out tournament cannot be held on pay and play basis. National knock-out cup tournament must be an open tournament, not the one like ISL.

d) AIFF should be an independent body, not owned by any private organization.

Among the seven clubs (Minerva Punjab, Real Kashmir, Chennai City, Gokulam Kerala, Neroca FC, Shillong Lajong and Aizawl FC), only three representatives were present.

Torchbearers of the I league among major absentees

One notable absence was Larsing Ming, who is the owner of Shillong Lajong and also one of the vice-presidents of AIFF. There were also no representatives from Real Kashmir and north-eastern clubs. It has been learnt that officials from Kashmir supported the move initially but backed out in the last two days. Neroca’s representative couldn’t make it due to poor health.

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Churchill Brothers haven’t joined in this protest. Despite given an official invitation, Bajaj claimed they didn’t respond. Both the Kolkata giants may join ISL from next season. Criticizing their stand, Bajaj said, “They are the torch-bearers of Indian football. Both of them are still part of this league. It’s sad to see their silence. The scenario could’ve changed if at least one of them stood with us.”

“There is no difference between ISL and I-League. We have already shown our mettle in the Super Cup, where I-League sides have won comfortably against their ISL counterparts. So, both leagues should be treated equally,” Bajaj added.

Dr Ashok Kumar, the CEO of Gokulam Kerala said, “Instead of I-League clubs joining ISL, it should be the opposite. I-League is much older than ISL and should be merged with the former.”

