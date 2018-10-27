I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan AC: 5 Talking Points

Henry Kisekka scored the only goal for the Mariners against his former club Gokulam Kerala FC

Full Time: Gokulam Kerala FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan AC

Scorers: Henry Kisekka (41') for Mohun Bagan AC and Lalchhawnkima (OG - 72') for Gokulam Kerala FC

Hero of the Match: Arjun Jayaraj

The match between the two powerhouses of the Hero I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohun Bagan AC, was a story of two halves - Mohun Bagan scripted the first half of the game and the second half belonged to Gokulam Kerala FC, as the thriller ended up 1-1 undecided at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode.

Today's match was the 'Clash of Champions', of the two states, Gokulam Kerala FC - Champions of the Kerala Premier League 2018 and Mohun Bagan AC - Champions of the Calcutta Football League 2018. Both the team gave their best to showcase their unaltered performance in the National League as well and hence, shared a point in the season opener.

The hosts started in a fine fashion as the strategy of Gokulam Kerala FC coach, Bino George was to play pressing football against the Kolkata Giants.

Within the early two minutes of the match, the penetrating football from Gokulam Kerala FC resulted in a goalscoring opportunity as Musa took a powerful shot outside Mohun Bagan box, but blocked in the goalline by Lalchhawnkima.

The visitors took some time to settle down on the ground and got their rhythm back. The Maroon and Greens created back to back scoring chances in the first half and managed to neutralize the pressure of their opponents by keeping the ball more on their feet.

In the 13th minute of the game, the newly signed Egyptian attacking midfielder, Omar Elhussieny almost scored a goal for the Maroon and Greens but his low shot inside the box got denied by the goalpost. Mohun Bagan earned a corner kick as the ball kissed the fingertips of GKFC keeper, Shibinraj before hitting the post, but failed to utilize the opportunity.

Meanwhile, Antonio German managed to create some free space upfront and took his shot from a long through by Musa, but the shot went wide over the bar.

In the 19th minute of the match, Pintu Mahata missed an unbelievable opportunity in one on one situation. Dicka's shot found Pintu perfectly on the left but he failed to make the final touch to dodge GKFC keeper, and the ball hit the bar again.

Henry Kisekka got denied by Abhishek Das from scoring against his former side in the 24th minute of the game. Dicka made a pinpoint cross towards Henry on the right and he chipped the ball over the GKFC keeper, but Abhishek made a brilliant goal-line save for his side.

Henry Kisekka ultimately found the target in the 41st minute of the match and scored the first goal of his Hero I-League 2018-19 season. Arijit Bagui made a pinpoint free-kick and Kisekka didn't fail to put the ball back of the net with a classy header. GKFC keeper Shibinraj was left astonished by the former GKFC forward.

Within a couple of minutes of scoring the goal, the Henry-Dicka duo got another chance to increase the margin for their side but GKFC keeper managed to keep the scoreline unaltered.

From the counter-attack, Antonio German tried to open the goalmouth for his team but his poor finish was easily saved by Mohun Bagan goalie, Sankar.

After the first 45 minutes of playing, Mohun Bagan showcased their dominance over the hosts, as they became successful to keep 75% of the ball possession.

After the starting of the second half, Gokulam Kerala FC again started their pressing football after Rajesh entered the arena replacing Gani Nigam.

The Arjun-Rajesh duo appeared to be a menace for the Mohun Bagan defenders as back to back attacks from both the wings of Gokulam Kerala FC made the rival defenders unsettled. Despite the pressure, the Maroon and Green defenders didn't lose their nerve and kept all the dangers out.

In the 62nd minute, Mohun Bagan went for an all-out attack and Pintu's perfect cross punched away by Gokulam Kerala FC goalie and from the rebound, Britto's cross was headed just wide by Henry, missing another opportunity.

Ultimately in the 72nd minute, Gokulam Kerala FC got their desired equaliser as a result of a 'Comedy of Errors', in the Mohun Bagan box. The Arjun-Rajesh duo created a superb scoring opportunity, Mohun Bagan goalie Sankar punched a ball out from the box but Rajesh headed that from the rebound. Lalchhawnkima tried to clear the ball out but his header found his own net accidentally.

After securing a point through the equaliser, Gokulam Kerala's players got their psyche back and started the all-out attack back to back.

The hosts improved their performance in the second-half but it wasn't enough to pick all three points up home. Mohun Bagan defence stood stalwart in front of the foray of GKFC and became able to keep the scoreline 1-1.

Let's have a look at some points to contemplate for both the sides from the game.

#5 Mighty Sankar saved the day for Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Sankar showcased his bravery as he saved three-four sure goals for his side

Throughout the game, Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Sankar showcased his bravery as he saved three-four sure goals for his side.

Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty will definitely be happy with the performance of this youngster.

Probably his extraordinary performance in the Calcutta Football League 2018 impelled Sankarlal to play him in the first XI of Mohun Bagan, instead of Shilton Paul.

