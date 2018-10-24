I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

Mohun Bagan are having a dream run at the moment after winning their 30th Calcutta Football League title

Match 3 of the Hero I-League 2018-19 brings two powerhouses of the league - Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohun Bagan AC against each other. EMS Corporation Stadium of Kozhikode will host the match, which is the home ground of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Gokulam Kerala FC made their I-League debut in the eleventh edition of the league i.e., in the last season (2017-18).

In their debut season, despite getting a sloth start, Gokulam Kerala FC did well enough as they became successful to beat both the 'Kolkata Giants', East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and also the I-League 2017-18 Champions, Minerva Punjab FC.

To secure a good position in the league table, Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Bino George will be looking forward to improving their performance in this edition of I-League.

In the previous season, Gokulam Kerala FC secured the seventh place in the points table with 21 points from 18 games. They won six matches, lost nine and three ended in a draw. They scored a total of 17 goals throughout the season and conceded 23 goals.

On the other hand, there is the perennial 'Kolkata Giants' Mohun Bagan AC, who are now having their dream run.

After eight long years, the Maroon and Greens became able to clinch their 30th Calcutta Football League title last month.

Sankarlal Chakraborty's men finished their CFL 2018 campaign undefeated and hence, it's needless to say that the confidence level of the Mariners is on a high.

In the last season, Mohun Bagan AC secured the third place in the points table with 31 points from 18 games. Mohun Bagan won eight matches, lost three matches and seven ended undecided. They scored a total of 28 goals throughout the season while conceded 14 goals.

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC: Match Information

Date: October 27, 2018

Kickoff: 5:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC: Head to Head

March 8, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): GKFC 1-1 MB

February 12, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): MB 1-2 GKFC

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC: Probable Line-ups

Gokulam Kerala FC (4-1-3-2): Raj (GK), Jishnu, Addo, Ortiz, Das, Musa, Rashid, Jayaraj, Kochnev, Suhair, German

GKFC - Probable Line-up

Mohun Bagan AC (4-3-2-1): Paul (GK), Bagui, Kim Kima, Kingsley, Ambekar, D'Silva, Kinowaki, Mahata, Kisekka, Sarkar, Dicka

MB - Probable Line-up

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC: Key Players

Gokulam Kerala FC

Antonio German - Gokulam Kerala FC got the fan-favourite Antonio German as their new key signing, who left the Indian Super League Giants, Kerala Blasters FC for the upcoming season of I-League, 2018-19.

This man has the versatility to play as a winger, as well as a striker and hence, German can appear as the trump card for the GKFC side.

The English playmaker also wants to see himself as the top scorer of the league. The 'Giant Killers', GKFC will certainly be getting an extra advantage in the presence of Antonio German this season.

Mohun Bagan AC

Pintu Mahata - Pintu Mahata became the emerging player of the Calcutta Football League 2018 season. This Bengali lad has the goalscoring capability, as well as the vision with the ball to create fruitful chances.

Mahata had a great contribution to Mohun Bagan's 30th CFL title win this year. Mahata even became successful to dodge the Costarican world-cupper, Jhonny Acosta in the Kolkata Derby this season and found the net brilliantly.

Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty will definitely be eyeing on Mahata's performance in the upcoming season of I-League, 2018-19.