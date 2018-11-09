I-League 2018/19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

Gokulam Kerala FC and Shillong Lajong FC will be looking to return back to winning ways when they lock horns with each other (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)

Gokulam Kerala FC and Shillong Lajong FC will be looking to return back to winning ways when they lock horns with each other in the I-League on Saturday.

The Malabarians are still waiting for their first win of the season after two draws with Mohun Bagan and NEROCA FC along with a 2-3 loss to Chennai City at home.

The Bino George led side have been performing good on the pitch but have not been able to sustain early pressure in the game. They have been slow in settling down at the back which has led in them chasing games from behind.

The defensive trio of Deepak Kumar, Daniel Addo and Deepak Kumar have to step up early in the game and try not to concede in the first few exchanges.

Bino George will be hoping for a yet another stellar display from youngster Arjun Jayaraj who has been one of the key finds of Gokulam Kerala's short two season campaign in the I-League.

On the contrary, Shillong Lajong FC, an all Indian side will be hoping to enter the headlines with a win over Gokulam Kerala FC as they did against neighbouring side Aizawl FC on Match Day 1. Shillong Lajong comes into this game with a 1-0 loss to Indian Arrows in Cuttack.

Alison Kharsyntiew will be banking on youngsters Rakesh Pradhan, Kynsailang Khongsit and Novin Gurung to keep a check on Kerala marksmen Antonio German and VP Suhair.

The presence of their Captain and Midfield Maestro Samuela Lalmuanpuia will be critical to Lajong's chances in the game.

Match Information

Date: 11th November 2018

Kick-off: 5 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: JIO Sports on JIO TV App, Hotstar

Venue: EMS Municipal Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

Last two meetings

27/11/2017 : Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 Gokulam Kerala FC

28/01/2018 : Gokulam Kerala FC 3-2 Shillong Lajong FC

Probable line-ups:

Gokulam Kerala FC (4-3-3): Shibin Raj (GK), Monotosh Chakladar, Abhishek Das, Daniel Addo, Fabricio Ortiz, Arjun Jayaraj, Mudde Musa (C), Felipe de Castro, Antonio German, Suhair VP, Pritam Singh

Gokulam Kerala Probable XI

Shillong Lajong FC (4-5-1): Neithovilie Chalieu (GK), Kenstar Kharshong, Aibanbha Dohling, Rakesh Pradhan, Novin Gurung, Lalwmpuia Hnamte, Samuel Kynshi, Phrangki Buam, Lalrohlua, Samuela Lalmuanpuia (C), Mahesh Singh

Shillong Lajong Probable XI

Key Players :

Arjun Jayaraj (Gokulam Kerala FC): A midfield livewire, Arjun Jayraj's incisive passing abilities and off the ball movement will be key to Kerala for opening up the Lajong defence and create chances for German and co. upfront.

Jayaraj has been one of the most impressive finds of Bino George's side. He has played two games this season and has been a menace in the midfield for the opposition. He can link up with Musa and Castro on both the sides and track back to defend.

Samuela Lalmuanpuia (Shillong Lajong FC): With the captain's armband, Lalmuanpuia will have the added pressure to take his line to the finishing line over a gritty Kerala side. His through balls and clinical passing will be pivotal for the visitors.

Lalmuanpuia has a great control of the ball and is lethal from dead ball situations. A free-kick in and around 35-yards out from the goal, Samuel Lalmuanpuia is your man to call for.

His perfect dip and accuracy from the corners have yielded several goals for Lajong and Alison will be hoping for more.