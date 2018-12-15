I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir - Talking points

After a hard-fought 90 minutes of pulsating football between the league debutants and the 'giant-killers', neither of the teams could come on top as the game between Gokulam Kerala and Real Kashmir FC ended 1-1.

Pritam Singh opened the scoring for the home side, courtesy a defence-splitting ball from local lad Arjun Jayaraj from the middle of the park. Gokulam Kerala looked on course to bag the all-important three points but a late equaliser from Surchandra Singh spoiled the party for Bino George's men.

The 'Snow Leopards', as they are known, climb up to the second spot in the ladder while Gokulam Kerala have leapfrogged East Bengal to go to sixth following the stalemate.

Sportskeeda brings to you the top talking points from the evenly poised encounter :

#1 Arjun Jayaraj - A revelation

Arjun Jayaraj displayed excellence at the middle of the park.

With two goals from five matches, the Malappuram born-lad is in his dream form at the moment. The game against Real Kashmir was no different as well. His brilliant ability to release both the wingers through troubled the Kashmiri defence in regular intervals. He combined brilliantly with Muhammad Rashid and Felipe de Castro at the centre of the park and created several openings up front.

In fact, it was Arjun Jayraj's defence-splitting ball from the middle of the park went through the Kashmiri defence to find an on-rushing Pritam Singh who just had to make a touch to get it past a hapless Bilal Khan in the first half.

Jayaraj continued his brilliance with darting runs down the pitch from the flanks as well in the second half. He set up Joel Sunday and Christian Sabah but the African Duo failed to sort their feet in time and squandered several chances.

Jayaraj has been a revelation among Kerala's ranks in this season and it would be interesting to see how long he carries on his current incisive form.

