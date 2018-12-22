I-League 2018-19: How has Shillong Lajong’s all-Indian squad gamble worked?

Shillong Lajong announced that they will field an all-Indian squad for I-League

When Shillong Lajong announced that they will field an all-Indian squad for I-League, many raised eyebrows. For, how can one survive without playing foreign players in a top division league?

Of course, there are Indian Arrows who will also field an all-Indian set-up. But they are a development squad playing for experience and have been kept out of the promotion-relegation battle.

Lajong doesn’t have that advantage and finishing at the bottom of the table will see the team relegated to the second division.

Almost two months have passed since the start of the season and the worst fears are becoming true. As the I-League reaches near the halfway mark, Lajong are languishing at the bottom of the table with only four points from eight matches.

Time is running out for Lajong and they are in desperate need to revive their campaign. In this analysis, we will try to find out the positives and negatives of their move along with a conclusion.

Positives:

#5 Naorem Mahesh’s Robbensque goal

Naorem Mahesh idolises Lionel Messi

We have already seen Indian players idolising foreign players. Due to the easy access of almost all the top leagues on Television, Indian footballers can now easily watch their favourite player on screen and try to replicate their moves on the field.

Naorem Mahesh also idolises Lionel Messi, the best player of the world. Like Messi, Mahesh too is a left-footed player. He loves to control the ball with his skills and often dribble past his opponents. But what he did against Aizawl FC was a reminder of Arjen Robben.

The Dutch superstar plays on the right wing. Whenever he gets the ball, he tries to cut inside. Whenever he reaches near the box, he shoots the ball and almost all the time it curves to enter the goal.

Against Aizawl FC, Mahesh reminded the same. He cut inside, dribbled a past couple of players and unleashed a shot with his left foot, which curled and entered goal giving opponent custodian no chance.

Immediately after the goal, his goal became viral on social media and people started comparing him with Robben.

