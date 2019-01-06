I-League 2018/19: “I will step down if necessary,” says Aizawl FC coach Gift Raikhan

Raikhan has accepted that his philosophy has not worked with the club

Soon after losing to Indian Arrows in the Hero I-League match held on Saturday, Aizawl FC head coach Gift Raikhan hints at stepping down from his post.

“I will speak to the management. I don’t care about my salary or my reputation, I only care for the progress of the club. I have accepted that my philosophy did not work in the club, maybe they need a new coach. If we continue like this, we may relegate but I don’t want the club to relegate because of me or the players,” says the 37-year-old.

Aizawl FC were expected to bag solid points against the Indian colts but things took a turn when 16-year-old Rohit Danu scored the solitary goal in the 14th minute, a goal which might also be pivotal to the fate of Gift Raikhan whether he will or not continue to occupy the former champion’s dugout.

“I don’t know what is happening with my team. As a coach, maybe I am not fit to be the coach of Aizawl FC. My striker Mapuia was to be my key player in the match, but he got injured in the 10th minute so I was also unlucky,” he remarked.

“The players have to take responsibility and realized our present scenario if not, it is very difficult for the coach. The chemistry between me and the players may be good or bad, but what matters most is our result,” Raikhan added.

The former NEROCA boss Raikhan joined Aizawl FC before the start of the season after guiding his former club to the second position of the 11th edition of the I-League. It is learned that he has submitted his resignation but the club is yet to accept it.

Aizawl FC are currently in the tenth position and will host Real Kashmir FC on 11 January, 2019.

