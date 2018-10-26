×
Interview with Pedro Manzi Cruz: I hope to help my team by scoring goals

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Exclusive
67   //    26 Oct 2018, 08:16 IST

Pedro Manzi Cruz
Pedro Manzi Cruz

Pedro Javier Manzi Cruz, the Chennai City FC forward from Spain is simply one of the best foreign recruits in the I-League. The 30-year-old footballer has played for several Spanish clubs in Barcelona and other parts of Spain.

He last played for CE L’Hospitalet, a third-tier club in Spain before making a move to the Coimbatore-based side. He has the ability to move past defenders and also score goals through long-range shots.

Sportskeeda caught up with the Spanish footballer for an exclusive interview.

Q. What attracted you to Chennai City FC?

Honestly, I did not know anything about Chennai City FC when I got the opportunity to come here. After my agent informed me about the team, I liked the idea of having a new experience in India and also wanted to make a mark in Indian football.

Q. How do you compare the I-League and LaLiga?

I think the difference is very big. Football in India is growing and has undergone major development. In LaLiga, the best and top-ranked footballers play there.

Q. You are playing as the forward for Chennai City FC. What can the fans expect from you?

I hope to help my team by scoring goals. That was the main reason why they brought me here. They're going to see a wrestling player who leaves everything on the field in every game.

Q. Yourself, Nestor Gordillo, Sandro Rodriguez and Roberto Eslava form a great Spanish combination. What style of football will you guys play?

The coach transmits us a philosophy of having a ball, attract the rival to create spaces and reach the attacking area with superiority. This is the basic idea and we have a lot of other plans for the match.

Q. How is it to work with coach Akbar Bin Abdul Nawas?

He is a coach with a lot of ambition and is eager to have a good season this year. He knows the team very well and I am very much happy to play under his guidance.

Q. You will be playing the Indian Arrows in the first game of I-League. How are your preparations progressing?

We are looking forward to the match. We have had three months of rigorous training and we would like to reflect that on the match. We need to compete well and we look forward to our first win.

Q. Chennai City FC have a lot of fans in Coimbatore. What would you like to say to them?

I want their support and with their help, we will achieve the goals this season. The more the fans visit the stadium, the stronger will be our side. I hope to see the fans for all the matches and do continue to support us.

Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 Indian Arrows Football Chennai City FC Pedro Rodríguez Ledesma Indian Football Leisure Reading
MSD/David Villa/Isco/Sergio Ramos
