I-League 2018-19: Mariners welcomed Sony Norde back to his den | Some facts about Sony Norde in the Kolkata Derby you should know

Mariners welcomed Sony Norde back to the family, making it a grand event

Ending all speculations, the heartthrob of the Mohun Bagan fans, the Haitian Superstar, Sony Norde arrived in Kolkata on Monday, 22nd October at 2:10 AM. A sea of the Mariners welcomed their King back to his den, making it a grand event.

The Haitian was so moved by watching the live video of the Airport that he started crying. Kolkata Football has never seen such hysteria for a man since Barreto. Thousands of Mariners gathered outside the gate and it was 'Sony', 'Sony' everywhere.

Sony Norde returned to the Bagan family after 10 months as he was forced to leave the club during the I-League 2017-18 season, due to a severe knee injury. In the current season, the Haitian Magician will be back in action in the Maroon and Greens. The entire Mohun Bagan world is eagerly waiting to witness their King on the ground, representing their beloved club.

Sony Norde’s medical tests will be conducted today. His fitness level will be tested during the practice matches. Sony will join practice tomorrow if he successfully passes in the medical today. The supporters, as well as the team management, are hopeful about Sony as Mariano Chacon, the doctor from Argentina opened up about Sony's injury and stated that Mohun Bagan will get the fully fit Sony Norde.

Some facts about Sony Norde in the Kolkata Derby you should know

Sony Norde has become a legend in the 'East-Mohun' battle. The fate of the Kolkata Derby is always in the hands of 'Haiti's Magician'. Kolkata Derby is known for many records, and 'SN 10' has created such a unique precedent that even José Ramirez Barreto and Odafa Onyeka Okolie failed to create such an impact.

Sony Norde in Kolkata Derby

In February 2015, Sony played his first ever Kolkata Derby. So far, he has played seven derbies but has not lost a single one.

Now after the arrival of the Haitian Superstar, the Maroon and Green fans definitely have gained extra confidence. Sony is also getting the opportunity to make the derby-stats better. It is needless to say that the Mariners are expecting their hero to be there on the ground as early as possible.