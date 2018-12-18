×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I-League 2018/19:Minerva Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan: Preview

Rouvik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
22   //    18 Dec 2018, 09:16 IST

Minerva Punjab will face Mohun Bagan in their next match of I-League 2018-19.
Minerva Punjab will face Mohun Bagan in their next match of I-League 2018-19.

The match between Minerva Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan will kick-off at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium at 2 PM. Defending champions Minerva Punjab started their I-League journey with a goalless draw against Churchill Brothers whereas, Mohun Bagan also started their journey by sharing a point with Gokulam Kerala FC in EMS Corporation Stadium.

Minerva Punjab FC

Defending champions Minerva FC secured 12 points from 8 matches and they are going to face Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in their upcoming fixture. Minerva Punjab FC have scored 6 goals and conceded 5 goals so far as well as have kept 4 clean sheets in this season.

Minerva Punjab FC won against East Bengal with a solitary goal in Kolkata and they must be brimming with confidence before facing Mohun Bagan in their own home ground. Minerva Punjab FC had a goalless draw against the table-toppers Chennai City FC in their last home match. As a result, their previous two matches can bring a positive mindset to the players.

Mohun Bagan

The Kolkata giants started their I-League campaign with a draw against Gokulam Kerala FC and Aizawl FC. Mohun Bagan lost against East Bengal in the famous Kolkata derby as a result, they must be looking to get a win in their next game against Minerva Punjab FC and make a comeback in the title race.

A huge setback for Mohun Bagan as the veteran defender Kingsley Eze will not be playing in their upcoming match against Minerva Punjab FC. Mohun Bagan secured 9 points from 7 games and presently they are in the eighth position of the table, on the other hand, they scored 9 goals and conceded 10 goals so far in this season.

Dipanda Dicka is the leading goal-scorer for Mohun Bagan with 4 goals and the second goal against East Bengal came from his foot.

Now all eyes will be on Tau Devi Lal Stadium at 2 PM as both the teams must be looking to get 3 points out of the game.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 Mohun Bagan Minerva Punjab FC Indian Football Leisure Reading
Rouvik Das
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
EAT-SLEEP-FOOTBALL-REPEAT! IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH FOOTBALL STADIUMS AND ITS ATMOSPHERE.
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Chennai City FC drew with...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Aizawl FC vs Minerva Punjab FC| Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan | Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC |...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan - Coach...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Indian Arrows vs Mohun Bagan AC Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab defender, part of East...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab sign Nigerian striker...
RELATED STORY
"We are not like Mohun Bagan or Manchester United," says...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us