I-League 2018/19:Minerva Punjab FC vs Mohun Bagan: Preview

Rouvik Das FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 22 // 18 Dec 2018, 09:15 IST

Minerva Punjab will face Mohun Bagan in their next match of I-League 2018-19.

The match between Minerva Punjab FC and Mohun Bagan will kick-off at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium at 2 PM. Defending champions Minerva Punjab started their I-League journey with a goalless draw against Churchill Brothers whereas, Mohun Bagan also started their journey by sharing a point with Gokulam Kerala FC in EMS Corporation Stadium.

Minerva Punjab FC

Defending champions Minerva FC secured 12 points from 8 matches and they are going to face Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan in their upcoming fixture. Minerva Punjab FC have scored 6 goals and conceded 5 goals so far as well as have kept 4 clean sheets in this season.

Minerva Punjab FC won against East Bengal with a solitary goal in Kolkata and they must be brimming with confidence before facing Mohun Bagan in their own home ground. Minerva Punjab FC had a goalless draw against the table-toppers Chennai City FC in their last home match. As a result, their previous two matches can bring a positive mindset to the players.

Mohun Bagan

The Kolkata giants started their I-League campaign with a draw against Gokulam Kerala FC and Aizawl FC. Mohun Bagan lost against East Bengal in the famous Kolkata derby as a result, they must be looking to get a win in their next game against Minerva Punjab FC and make a comeback in the title race.

A huge setback for Mohun Bagan as the veteran defender Kingsley Eze will not be playing in their upcoming match against Minerva Punjab FC. Mohun Bagan secured 9 points from 7 games and presently they are in the eighth position of the table, on the other hand, they scored 9 goals and conceded 10 goals so far in this season.

Dipanda Dicka is the leading goal-scorer for Mohun Bagan with 4 goals and the second goal against East Bengal came from his foot.

Now all eyes will be on Tau Devi Lal Stadium at 2 PM as both the teams must be looking to get 3 points out of the game.

