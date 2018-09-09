Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I-League 2018: Minerva Punjab sign ace Indian defender T.V. Mohamed Irshad

Sarthak Sharma
SENIOR ANALYST
News
481   //    09 Sep 2018, 13:28 IST

Mohamed Irshad will now play for Minerva Punjab
What's the story?

Minerva Punjab have added to their impressive arsenal by signing Indian defensive player T.V. Mohamed Irshad to their squad, the club confirmed via their official Twitter page.

The move for Irshad comes just a couple of days after Minerva Punjab confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Robert De Souza for the upcoming season of the I-League.

In case you didn't know...

Mohamed Irshad is one of the most versatile players in the league today. He has played in central defence in the past, as well as chipped in at right back along with being supremely adept at holding midfield in a defensive role. His previous employers Gokulam Kerala recognised this trait and used it successfully on many an occasion.

The heart of the matter

Minerva are the reigning I-League champions but have identified the need to continue investing well in order to stay atop the footballing pyramid in the country. While many believe last season was a fluke, nobody within the club would be ready to believe the feat cannot be repeated again this time around.

Irshad is bound to add some solidity at the back for the champions along with being capable enough to play out from defence and make something happen in attack. The 23-year-old may not have scored a senior goal in his relatively fledgeling career so far, but rest assured he takes his job of defending very seriously.

What's next?

Minerva Punjab will continue their pursuit to sign some big players ahead of the new season of the I-League as they look to defend the crown they won in such exciting fashion last time out.

Do Minerva Punjab have enough to go all the way again this season? Let us know your views in the comments section.

I League 2018 Minerva Punjab FC Indian Football
