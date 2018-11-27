I-League 2018-19: Minerva Punjab sign Colombian centre-back Jorge Caceido

Jorge Ivan Caceido Rodriguez (right) joins Minerva Punjab from Maldivian side Thinadhoo Sports Club

Minerva Punjab have signed Colombian centre-back Jorge Ivan Caceido Rodriguez for the rest of the I-League 2018/19 season.

The defender joins the Warriors from Maldivian side Thinadhoo Sports Club and hopes to improve the I-League title holders' fortunes this season. Minerva have secured only one win so far and are placed fifth on the table with five points.

Caceido, however, has been roped in to solidify the defence for Minerva's Asian campaign for the AFC Champions League qualifier against Iranian club Saipa. Suppose Minerva are unable to go further in the competition, Caceido will be expected to headline the defence for the club's AFC Cup campaign.

After signing for Minerva, Caceido, also known as El Kaiser, said in a statement: "I am grateful to God, Mr Ranjit Bajaj, Mdm Henna Bajaj and my intermediary Trebol Sports International for working hard to make this happen. I have seen the video footage of I-League games and I am impressed by the attractive and competitive football which is played. This is the high standard of football which I will like to be part of."

Being part of the Thinadhoo setup in the Maldivian Premier League, the 23-year-old Caceido helped them finish fourth last season. The club also reached the President’s Cup semi-finals.

“Maldivian football had helped to broaden my perspective on Asian football and culture, particularly South Asia. I learnt how to appreciate and adapt to the lifestyle and the way football is played in this part of the world. This experience would come in handy when I link up with Minerva, especially when we play in the AFC Champions League,” Caceido said.

Ranijt Bajaj, Minerva owner, added that Caceido could feature in Saturday's game against Indian Arrows for the defending champions. Caceido joins in place of Japanese striker Yu Kuboki, who has been released by mutual consent.

"He was expected to join a lot earlier," Bajaj told Sportskeeda. "His arrival was delayed due to issues with the visa. Moreover, he had to travel for almost three days as he's coming to India all the way from Colombia. But he has been with us for a week now and you will see him play against Indian Arrows."

Bajaj added that Caceido will play a crucial role in the Asian competitions for Minerva Punjab. "We need to have a solid centre-back and a defensive unit for the AFC Champions League qualifier. Even though we have one of the strongest defences in the I-League, we cannot take it easy for the AFC Champions League."

Caceido, on the other hand, is ready for the challenge that lies ahead and looks to contribute to the team.

"Even if at certain points of the season when the going gets tough, the fans can be assured that I will give nothing less than 100% on and off the pitch. I am ambitious so I want to win every competition which we are playing in. Under my stewardship, Thinadhoo has one of the best defensive records last season. I intend to replicate that with the Warriors," he added.