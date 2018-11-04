I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan 2-2 Aizawl FC – Hits and Flops

Avik Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 36 // 04 Nov 2018, 15:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohun Bagan were held on their home turf once again as they drew 2-2 with Aizawl FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. This is Mohun Bagan’s second draw in as many matches, while Aizawl registered their first point of the season after losing their previous match against Shillong Lajong.

The first half was an exciting affair as both Mohun Bagan and Aizawl got their chances. But it was the green-and-maroon who dominated proceedings right from the start. Both their strikers Henry Kisekka and Dipanda Dicka started on an aggressive note.

Dicka went down inside the box a couple of times but there was no penalty as the Aizawl player had touched the ball first. However, Dicka found the back of the net in the 23rd minute from Omar Elhussieny’s pass but the goal was disallowed as the Cameroonian was offside.

However, Aizawl scored surprisingly in the 29th minute, completely against the run of the play. Albert, who had acres of space passed to Lalkhawpuimawia and the Mizoram-born lad scored with a screamer from 25 yards out and Mohun Bagan custodian Sankar Roy had no chance to punch the ball out.

Lalchawnkima, better known as Kimkima, equalised for the green-and-maroons from a Pintu Mahata corner. The centre-back was standing outside the box and finished things off with a delectable finish.

Mohun Bagan started with the same aggressive approach in the half too. To find the winning goal, Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty introduced club heartthrob Sony Norde in the 64th minute. And what a comeback it was for the Haitian! Within five minutes, Norde dribbled past couple of Aizawl defenders within the box with his darting run and finished it perfectly with a shot in the top right corner.

However, the drama was not over as David Lalrinmuana, who was introduced by Gift Raikhan 20 minutes before the end of the match, brought the scores level and earned a crucial away point for his side with superb free-kick outside the box.

Let us look at the hits and flops of the match:

#5 Hit: Omar Elhusseiny

This was his second match for Mohun Bagan but Elhusseiny has already shut his doubters. After much discussions and negotiations, Mohun Bagan signed the Egyptian midfielder three weeks ahead of their I-League campaign. After few training sessions, Sankarlal finally gave the nod to sign him.

Elhusseiny controls the ball very well and he’s good passer too. Against Aizawl, he played as a central midfielder but shifted to right wing after Sourav Das came to the pitch. He provided some beautiful crosses to Dicka and Kisekka.

1 / 5 NEXT