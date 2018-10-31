×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

Pritam Chatterjee
ANALYST
Preview
32   //    31 Oct 2018, 22:54 IST

It will not be an easy task for Aizawl as the Mariners are well organized and experienced
It will not be an easy task for Aizawl as the Mariners are well organized and experienced

One of the potent claimants of this season's Hero I-League title, Kolkata Giants Mohun Bagan AC are set to play their second clash against Aizawl FC at their home, in Match 10 of the Hero I-League 2018-19 on Saturday. Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, the home ground of the Mariners will host the match on November 3, 2018.

Sankarlal Chakraborty's men shared the spoils with Bino George's Gokulam Kerala FC in the season opener, despite getting a 1-0 lead in the first half. GKFC's pressing football and Lalchhawnkima's suicidal goal brought Bino George's army back in the game to secure one point over the visitors. Now, the Maroon and Greens will be focusing to take hold of all three points against the club from Mizoram, on Saturday's clash.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC lost their first encounter of Hero I-League 2018-19, against Shillong Lajong FC. Naorem Mahesh Singh scored a brace to seize all three points for Lajong. Though Ansumana Kromah scored from a penalty, it was not enough to secure at least a single point as the visitors lost 1-2.

In their second away fixture, Aizawl FC will try to improve their performance and definitely, they will be eyeing all three points to get back to the winning track. But, it will not be an easy task for them as their opponent is well organized, and much more experienced. 

Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Match Information

Date: November 3, 2018

Kickoff: 5:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium (VYBK), Kolkata

Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Form Guide

Mohun Bagan AC: D-W-W-W-D

Aizawl FC: L-D-L-W-L 

Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Head to Head

January 25, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): AFC 1-1 MB

January 7, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): MB 2-0 GKFC

April 22, 2017 (Hero I-League 2016-17): AFC 1-0 MB

February 4, 2017 (Hero I-League 2016-17): MB 3-2 AFC

Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Probable Line-ups

Mohun Bagan AC (4-3-2-1): Roy (GK), Ambekar, Kingsley, Kim Kima, Bagui, Britto, Das, Elhussieny, Kisekka, Dicka, Mahata

MB - Probable Line-up
MB - Probable Line-up

Aizawl FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet (GK), Mawia, Kareem, Tochhawng, Mamit, Paul, Alfred, Kromah, Lalrinfela, Fanai, Zikhai

AFC - Probable Line-up
AFC - Probable Line-up

Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Key Players

Mohun Bagan AC: Pintu Mahata

Pintu Mahata

Pintu Mahata displayed an apposite performance in the very first match of the I-League, against Gokulam Kerala FC. Plenty of chances were created by Mahata for the Maroon and Greens. Mahata's pinpoint crosses from the wings towards Kisekka and Dicka might come up as a threat to the opponent.

Aizawl FC: Ansumana Kromah

This versatile playmaker has the ability to play anywhere on the pitch. He can play as an attacking midfielder, as a striker and can be lethal from the left wing. Once Kromah was one of the most reliable members of the Mariners family and hence, well experienced Kromah knows about the strategies and tactics of the Bagan coach.

Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 Mohun Bagan Aizawl FC Ansumana Kromah Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Pritam Chatterjee
ANALYST
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
I-League 2018-19: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohun Bagan AC |...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Aizawl FC season preview, Squad,...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC: 5 Talking...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC 1-1 Mohun Bagan AC: 5...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC | Match...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018: Mohun Bagan vs Rainbow AC...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018 : Aizawl FC rope in experienced defender
RELATED STORY
Minerva Punjab FC files criminal defamation lawsuit...
RELATED STORY
Calcutta Football League 2018, Mohun Bagan AC vs Calcutta...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us