I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details
One of the potent claimants of this season's Hero I-League title, Kolkata Giants Mohun Bagan AC are set to play their second clash against Aizawl FC at their home, in Match 10 of the Hero I-League 2018-19 on Saturday. Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, the home ground of the Mariners will host the match on November 3, 2018.
Sankarlal Chakraborty's men shared the spoils with Bino George's Gokulam Kerala FC in the season opener, despite getting a 1-0 lead in the first half. GKFC's pressing football and Lalchhawnkima's suicidal goal brought Bino George's army back in the game to secure one point over the visitors. Now, the Maroon and Greens will be focusing to take hold of all three points against the club from Mizoram, on Saturday's clash.
On the other hand, Aizawl FC lost their first encounter of Hero I-League 2018-19, against Shillong Lajong FC. Naorem Mahesh Singh scored a brace to seize all three points for Lajong. Though Ansumana Kromah scored from a penalty, it was not enough to secure at least a single point as the visitors lost 1-2.
In their second away fixture, Aizawl FC will try to improve their performance and definitely, they will be eyeing all three points to get back to the winning track. But, it will not be an easy task for them as their opponent is well organized, and much more experienced.
Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Match Information
Date: November 3, 2018
Kickoff: 5:00 PM IST
Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar
Venue: Salt Lake Stadium (VYBK), Kolkata
Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Form Guide
Mohun Bagan AC: D-W-W-W-D
Aizawl FC: L-D-L-W-L
Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Head to Head
January 25, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): AFC 1-1 MB
January 7, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): MB 2-0 GKFC
April 22, 2017 (Hero I-League 2016-17): AFC 1-0 MB
February 4, 2017 (Hero I-League 2016-17): MB 3-2 AFC
Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Probable Line-ups
Mohun Bagan AC (4-3-2-1): Roy (GK), Ambekar, Kingsley, Kim Kima, Bagui, Britto, Das, Elhussieny, Kisekka, Dicka, Mahata
Aizawl FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet (GK), Mawia, Kareem, Tochhawng, Mamit, Paul, Alfred, Kromah, Lalrinfela, Fanai, Zikhai
Mohun Bagan AC vs Aizawl FC: Key Players
Mohun Bagan AC: Pintu MahataPintu Mahata
Pintu Mahata displayed an apposite performance in the very first match of the I-League, against Gokulam Kerala FC. Plenty of chances were created by Mahata for the Maroon and Greens. Mahata's pinpoint crosses from the wings towards Kisekka and Dicka might come up as a threat to the opponent.
Aizawl FC: Ansumana Kromah
This versatile playmaker has the ability to play anywhere on the pitch. He can play as an attacking midfielder, as a striker and can be lethal from the left wing. Once Kromah was one of the most reliable members of the Mariners family and hence, well experienced Kromah knows about the strategies and tactics of the Bagan coach.