I-League 2018/19: Mohun Bagan rope in Sheikh Faiaz on loan from ATK for the remainder of the season

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
32   //    30 Nov 2018, 23:50 IST

Sheikh Faiaz played for Mohun Bagan in the last season of the I-League
Mohun Bagan has successfully signed Sheikh Faiaz on loan from ATK for the rest of the I-League season. The attacking midfielder was roped in by ATK before the Indian Super League season but was not fielded for a single match. The former I-League star will start training for the century-old club on December 3. Sheikh Faiaz made his I-League debut for Mohun Bagan in the previous season during their match against Minerva Punjab FC on 25th November 2018.

Primary reports suggested that he was injured in the early part of the season, but he was even overlooked till the last game which ATK played against FC Goa a couple of days ago. The footballer played brilliantly for Mohun Bagan in the previous season, featuring in 18 matches for them.

His wing play was instrumental in many of Mohun Bagan’s matches last season, but he flocked to the cash-rich ISL for a lucrative deal offered by the Sanjiv Goenka owned franchise. With Sony Norde, Pintu Mahat and Britto already playing for the green and maroon brigade in the wings, it will be interesting to see what role he plays for the team.

After a positive start to the season by Mohun Bagan in the first four matches of the season, Shankarlal Chakraborty’s boys suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat to Churchill Brothers FC at home last weekend. ‘The Mariners’ will face the likes of league leaders Chennai City FC on Saturday evening at the same venue.

Although Sheikh Faiaz will be unavailable for the match against Chennai City FC, he will hopefully be fit for the all-important Kolkata Derby on December 16 at the Salt Lake Stadium. Meanwhile, Sukhdev Singh, who was suspended by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for four months was cleared by the concerned authorities a few days ago and will be eligible to play against East Bengal.

Topics you might be interested in:
I-League 2018-19 Mohun Bagan ATK SK Faiaz Indian Football
sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
