I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan's winning streak continues in the preparation match of I-League | Sony Norde is arriving Kolkata at midnight on Sunday

Henry Kisekka and Dipanda Dicka scored a goal each against Army XI in the preparation match

The winning streak of the Maroon and Greens continues as they beat Army XI 2-1 in the preparation match of I-League 2018-19 on Saturday. Earlier, Sankarlal Chakraborty's men outplayed Assam Rifles 5-1 and registered a big margin victory over them.

The two Kolkata Giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are serious enough about this season's I-League. East Bengal have won three matches and managed to register a draw in their tour of Malaysia. On Saturday morning, Henry Kisekka and Dipanda Dicka scored a goal each for their team to beat Army XI 2-1, at their home ground.

Mohun Bagan thinktank is still concerned enough about the team defence, and also about the new signing Yuta Kinowaki. The bruising midfielder, Kinowaki is still suffering from an injury and hence, was unable to play for the Maroon and Greens in both the preparation matches.

Egyptian attacking midfielder, Omar Nabil Elhussieny has played well against the Army XI on Saturday. He scored against Assam Rifles too. Bagan coach is pretty happy with the reports of the medical and fitness tests of the Egyptian and agreed for signing him. On behalf of Mohun Bagan, Omar has applied for the International Transfer Certificate (ITC). It is expected that the signing will be done at the IFA office on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, it's confirmed that the Haitian superstar, Sony Norde is arriving Kolkata on Sunday midnight at 2:10 AM.

Official confirmation of Sony Norde's arrival in Kolkata (Souce: Twitter)

Sony will also have to go through the medical and fitness tests. The Maroon and Green fans are quite excited and are gearing up to welcome their heartthrob, Sony Norde at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Posters made by Mohun Bagan fans to welcome their heartthrob: Sony Norde

History says those who won the Calcutta Football League, failed to grab the I-League title for that season. In this context, Bagan Stopper Kingsley said, "The team's success depends on the team game. The first match of every league is always important. Our team is also strong enough." On October 27, Mohun Bagan is going to start their I-League campaign of this season against Gokulam FC. On October 25, Dicka and Co will be arriving Kerala for their first away match.