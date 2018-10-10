I-League 2018-19: Mohun Bagan sign Egyptian winger Omar Elhussieny ahead of the new season

Mohun Bagan will be on the hunt for their second I-League title

What's the story?

Mohun Bagan has roped in Egyptian midfielder Omar Elhusseiny as their fifth foreign recruit ahead of the 2018-19 I-League which kicks of later this month. The decision was taken by after consulting the head coach of the team.

In case you didn't know...

The 'Mariners' began their season on a high, winning the Calcutta Football League after 8 years. Coach Shankarlal Chakraborty was praised for his hard work and using his players strategically. But the I-league will be a big challenge for him.

The heart of the matter

Mohun Bagan already has a strong foreign contingent at their disposal in the likes of Dipanda Dicka, Henry Kisseka, Kingsley and Japanese Yuta Kinowaki. The Kolkata giants lacked an attacking midfielder in their squad, which justifies the signing of Omar Elhusseiney.

"We are pleased to announce that we have selected Mr Omar Nabil Rashad Elhussieny an attacking midfield player from Eygpt after consultation with Head Coach Mr Sankarlal Chakraborty as the fifth foreigner," read the official statement from the club.

After plying his trade for several clubs in homeland Egypt, as well as countries like Estonia, Malta and Indonesia, the footballer will now start his new journey at the century-old club.

It was rumoured that Haitian winger Sony Norde will be recruited as the fifth foreigner but the management seems to have thought otherwise. This signing may close the door for Sony, who enjoyed an excellent run during his reign at the 'Maidan.'

What's next?

With just a few days left for the all-important I-League to kick, the preparations are in full swing. With arch-rivals, East Bengal currently in Malaysia for their pre-season, the green and maroon brigade will leave no stones unturned to construct their squad for the league.

The 2018-19 season of the I-League will kick off on October 26 with the Chennai City FC playing against Indian Arrows. Mohun Bagan will be playing their opener the following day in an away fixture against Gokulam Kerala.