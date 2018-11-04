×
I-League 2018/19: Mohun Bagan 2-2 Aizawl FC - 5 Talking Points

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
04 Nov 2018, 12:27 IST

Enter caption

Mohun Bagan was denied a win at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday against Aizawl FC in their I-League fixture on Saturday evening. A brilliant 93rd-minute strike from David Lalrinmuana was enough for Aizawl FC to grab a point from their visit to Kolkata. Bagan’s Haitian winger Sony Norde showed glimpses of his brilliance by scoring a goal and also building up the play, but could not inspire his team to their first win in the ongoing I-League.

While Bagan’s coach Sankarlal Chakraborty was disappointed to miss out on a win, Aizawl FC’s Gift Raikhan will be pretty satisfied to snatch away a point from the vital away fixture. There were many notable incidents in the action-packed match including two excellent individual efforts.

Let us have a look at the five talking points from the match between Mohun Bagan and Aizawl FC.

#5 Mohun Bagan yet to combine well as a team

Although the Mariners have got the firepower to see them through a successful I-League campaign, they still need a few games to click as a unit. This was evident from many instances during the match. The Henry Kisekka–Dipanda Dicka partnership which was one of the main highlights of the Calcutta Football League earlier this year was especially missing in the match.

Dipanda Dicka failed to convert on two occasions where he was expected to do so. Britto was a total mess in the right wing and was substituted by Sourav Das in the first half itself. Egyptian playmaker Omar Elhusseiny too had a lacklustre day in the field. Coach Sankarlal Chakraborty changed his position from central midfield to the wings, but it hardly had any effect.

The defenders were sloppy throughout the game, with the most experienced stopper Eze Kingsley slipping up on a few occasions. Lalchawnkima also had an ordinary day apart from his goal, while Abhishek Ambekar and Arijit Bagui have to push up their game up in the upcoming matches.

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
A sports lover par excellence. Keeping track of sports-related events around the world is my passion, addiction, and would like to take it up as a profession. India locking horns with Pakistan in front of a packed Eden Gardens is a sight I crave for.
