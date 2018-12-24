×
I-League 2018/19 : Neroca FC 0-0 Minerva Punjab - 3 Talking Points

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
24 Dec 2018

Neroca
Neroca

It was a game which kept the spectators glued to their seats as both the teams were in dire need of 3 points but failed to manage any more than a single point after 90 minutes of numerous chances and shots at goal at either side of the pitch. With no goals for both the teams. it means that Neroca FC climb to 4th in the standings leapfrogging Mohun Bagan while Minerva Punjab stay at 7th.

Manuel Retamero Fraile's side came into this game at the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Churchill Brothers following a three-match winning run. On the contrary, Minerva Punjab came into this game with just 1 point on board from their last two games.

Right from the kick-off, Neroca FC looked the more positive side with constantly breaching the Minerva side by using the flanks to their advantage. However, Minerva did manage to hold on and rescued at least one point from a game which looked largely one-sided.

Sportskeeda brings to you the top 3 talking points from this mid-table clash in the Hero I-League :


Minerva defence put up a brilliant performance.
Minerva
defence
put up a brilliant performance.

#3 Compact and Resilient Minerva defence infuriate Neroca FC

With the likes of Subhas Singh and Felix Chidi upfront for the home side, Minerva Punjab were always going to have a tough time to contain the Neroca surge at the back. There were constant attacking moves, crosses and shots in and around the Minerva Punjab box which could have ended up at the back of the net if not for the resilient Minerva defense spearheaded by Deepak Devrani, Lancine Toure, Arshpreet Singh, Caicedo Rodriguez, and Prateek Joshi. The fielding of another defensive Midfielder in the form of Thoiba Singh who played with a change in the role just above the defense added to the defensive prowess of the away-side.

Constant crosses from Katsumi and Malem from both the flanks set up Felix and Subhash on numerous occasions but key interceptions from Toure and Arshpreet kept the scores level. The supply from Aryn Williams at the midfield was completely cut-off courtesy an excellent sweeping of the defense by youngster Thoiba Singh.

This defensive tactic used by Paul Munster could be a tool to be used against the attacking prowess of teams like Chennai City FC and East Bengal in the return fixtures again.


Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
Just a random Indian Football Afficiando. Loyalties with East Bengal and Barca.
Contact Us Advertise with Us