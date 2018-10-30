I-League 2018-19: NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

In the previous season, NEROCA FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC both times, without conceding a single goal

After sharing points with the Kolkata Giants Mohun Bagan AC at their home, Gokulam Kerala FC will take on NEROCA FC, in Match 7 of the Hero I-League 2018-19 on Wednesday.

The home ground of NEROCA FC, Khuman Lumpak Stadium, Imphal will host the match on October 31, 2018.

An improved second-half performance helped Gokulam Kerala FC to secure one point against Mohun Bagan AC. Arjun Jayaraj and Rajesh S played an important role in creating the pressure back on the visitors. Ultimately at the end of the game, the thriller ended 1-1 undecided.

On the other hand, NEROCA FC failed to create a bold impact on the visitors as the Kolkata Giants, Quess East Bengal FC registered an impressive 2-0 win over the hosts. East Bengal's new signing, Enrique Esqueda scored both the goals for his side to secure all three points in their first match of the league.

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Match Information

Date: October 31, 2018

Kickoff: 2:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: Khuman Lumpak Stadium, Imphal

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Form Guide

NEROCA FC: L-L-W-W-L

Gokulam Kerala FC: D-D-W-D-D

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Head to Head

February 4, 2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): NFC 1-0 GKFC

December 9, 2017 (Hero I-League 2017-18): GKFC 0-3 NFC

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Probable Line-ups

NEROCA FC (4-3-3): Boerchio (GK), Eduardo, Dhananjoy, Ashok, Wahengbam, Williams, Yusa, Denechandram, Malemnganba, Subhash, Chidi

NFC - Probable Line-up

Gokulam Kerala FC (4-2-3-1): Shibinraj (GK), Deepak, Ortiz, Addo, Das, Felipe, Musa, Rajesh, Jayaraj, Salman, German

GKFC - Probable Line-up

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC: Key Players

NEROCA FC:

Singam Subhash Singh - The 28-years old Indian centre-forward was the 'Mr. Dependable' for NEROCA FC previous season.

This fan-favourite local lad from Manipur had his dream run of his career in the 2017-18 season's I-League, with his hometown club NEROCA FC. Subhash's speed and his dribbling ability made him dreadful near the opponent defence.

Though Subhash couldn't contribute something significant in the last match against Quess East Bengal FC, NEROCA FC coach Manuel Retamero should be keeping faith on his trump card.

Gokulam Kerala FC:

Rajesh Soosainayagam - After entering the arena replacing Gani Nigam in the previous match against Mohun Bagan AC, Rajesh changed the pace of the game along with Arjun Jayaraj.

The 25-years old striker from Thiruvananthapuram has the ability to hoax the rival defence with his speed and skill. Rajesh's crucial contribution to his team is definitely going to help Gokulam FC coach Bino George, for the upcoming fixtures of I-League.