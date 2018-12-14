I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir FC abused by Gokulam Kerala FC officials

Real Kashmir FC is the only Kashmir based football club to appear in I-League

In a shocking incident, Real Kashmir FC on Friday claimed that they were abused and denied with basic facilities like training and travel services by the hosts, Gokulam Kerala FC officials ahead of their next match of the ongoing Hero I-League.

Real Kashmir, after conquering the 2nd Division earlier this year, entered the I-League with flying colours, defeating defending champions, Minerva FC in the very first match. They maintained their dominance by drawing their second match against the strong Churchill Brothers.

Real Kashmir FC faced two consecutive defeats by the hands of NEROCA FC and Mohun Bagan. However, coached by Scottish David Robertson, Real Kashmir FC made a strong comeback, winning all three following matches, including a 6-1 big win against Shillong Lajong in the last match at TRC Turf, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, before heading to their next encounter against Gokulam Kerala FC, Real Kashmir FC has alleged hosts for mistreating them.

In a Tweet released by the official handle of the club, the officials including coach Robertson have faced severe abuse at Kerala.

"SHAME! RKFC officials including head coach David Robertson abused by @GokulamKeralaFC officials. No bus for training. No training ground. Mater reported to @ILeagueOfficial. But no way to treat guests. And they call it God's own country." The Tweet read.

It would be interesting to see how I-League officials respond to this claim made by Real Kashmir FC as it looks like things are not well within the two sides. They are going to clash at EMS Stadium, tomorrow at 5PM.

Meanwhile, with four wins out of seven matches, debutants, Real Kashmir FC are placed at the third spot in the points table while as Gokulam having won only two matches are at the seventh place.

