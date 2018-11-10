×
I-League 2018-19: Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where To Watch Details

Pritam Chatterjee
ANALYST
Preview
33   //    10 Nov 2018, 16:51 IST

Real Kashmir FC will be looking forward to making their presence felt in Indian Football (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)
Real Kashmir FC will be looking forward to making their presence felt in Indian Football (Image Courtesy: AIFF Media)

After sharing the spoils in the 'North-East Derby' against Aizawl FC, Manuel Retamero's NEROCA FC will be looking forward to securing all three points in their away fixture against the 'Giant Killers', Real Kashmir FC, in Match 17 of the Hero I-League 2018-19 on Sunday.

The home ground of Real Kasmir FC, TRC Turf Ground, Srinagar will host the match on November 11, 2018.

This season, NEROCA FC have played three matches so far, in which they failed to manage a single win.

In their first encounter at home, NEROCA FC lost to the Kolkata Giants Quess East Bengal FC 0-2 and then, they were held by Gokulam Kerala FC 1-1, in their second home match too.

In their third encounter, NEROCA FC played out a goalless draw to split points with Aizawl FC, in the 'North-East Derby'. NEROCA FC are now having two points from three games (lost one, drawn two).

On the other hand, debutant Real Kashmir FC started their I-League 2018-19 campaign with a bang, as they left everyone astonished by defeating the defending Champions, Minerva Punjab FC in their first I-League match ever. 

Gnohere Krizo's 74th-minute strike helped the 'Snow Leopards' in creating history in Indian Football as they snatched all three points from their first game.

While in their second fixture at home, Real Kashmir held Churchill Brothers FC Goa as the match ended 0-0 undecided.

David Robertson's men are now having four points from two games (won one, drawn one).

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC: Match Information

Date: November 11, 2018

Kickoff: 2:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

Venue: TRC Turf Ground, Srinagar

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC: Form Guide

Real Kashmir FC: W-D-W-W-D

NEROCA FC: L-D-L-D-D

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC: Head to Head

Real Kashmir FC and NEROCA FC will face each other for the first time in this season of Hero I-League 2018-19.

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC: Probable Line-ups

Real Kashmir FC (4-4-2): Bilal (GK), Ravanan, Hammad, Robertson, Ketabe, Armand, Okechukwu, Mascarenhas, Ganie, Krizo, Danish

RKFC - Probable Line-up
RKFC - Probable Line-up

NEROCA FC (4-3-3): Boerchio (GK), Ashok, Eduardo, Kallon, Denechandra, Ronald, Williams, Malemnganba, Chidi, Subhash, Sushil

NFC - Probable Line-up
NFC - Probable Line-up
Pritam Chatterjee
ANALYST
In sports, you simply aren't considered a real champion until you have defended your title successfully. Winning it once can be a fluke, winning it twice proves you are the best!
