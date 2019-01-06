I-League 2018-19: Sankarlal Chakraborty steps down as head coach of Mohun Bagan

Avik Roy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 175 // 06 Jan 2019, 17:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sankarlal informed the club officials about his decision

After two successive losses and in the middle of a dismal I-League season, Sankarlal Chakroborty resigned from his position as Mohun Bagan head coach on Sunday, 6th January. The green and maroon were dealt with a major blow in their campaign after a disappointing 1-2 loss against Real Kashmir at the Salt Lake Stadium.

“I don’t want to remain in my position of the head coach of this club. I have conveyed my decision to the club management and the players. I think Mohun Bagan need a fresh face to revive their campaign. I am taking all the responsibility for the poor performance. I wish the club all the success in future,” Sankarlal said at the post-match press conference.

“It’s not easy to find a new coach before our next match on January 9 (against Minerva Punjab). So I am ready to continue till the club find a new head coach,” Sankarlal added.

After their loss against Real Kashmir, Mohun Bagan remained at the sixth position with just 15 points from 11 matches, nine points adrift of the league leaders Chennai City. At this moment, their quest for the title looks bleak.

Asked about the reason for his resignation, Sankarlal said, “I feel my time is up. I am not the right person to continue in this situation. At this moment, the club needs someone more experienced than me who can turn things around.”

Sankarlal said he is leaving at his own wish, not under any pressure from the club and supporters. “I am as cool and calm as I was in my first day. I have good ties with the club and all the players. I think the players have all the potential to make a comeback.”

Mohun Bagan’s defensive frailties were exposed again in the match against Kashmir and two goals from ‘defender’ Mason Robertson put the last knell on their coffin. The green and maroon coach conceded that it was defence that let the team down in this campaign.

“We had players like Luciano Sabrosa, Eduardo Ferreira in our previous seasons. We signed (Eze) Kingsley last season and this year we brought Kimkima and Sukhdev Singh, who were the two best defenders last season. Somehow, things didn’t work as planned,” said Sankarlal.

The club has not responded to the decision and it has been learnt that the management will ask Sankarlal to reconsider his decision. Also, some sources said the club may hire a new coach and put Sankarlal as his assistant.

“Nothing has been decided yet. I will sit with the officials and discuss before I can comment,” Sankarlal signed off.

Advertisement