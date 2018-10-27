I-League 2018/19: Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

Shillong Lajong coach Alison Kharsyntiew (second from left) with Aizawl FC coach Gift Raikhan (Image: Shillong Lajong)

Shillong Lajong FC will play host to Aizawl FC in their first game of the I-League on October 28 at the JN Stadium in Shillong at 5 PM IST.

The tickets for the match on Sunday will be available at the SSA Ticket Counter in Polo Ground.

During the preseason, Lajong had topped the league stage of the Shillong Premier League 2018 and are all set to face Langsning in the final on November 2. On the other hand, Aizawl FC are currently sitting in the third place of the ongoing Mizoram Premier League.

For the I-League 2018/19 season, The Reds will field an all Indian line up with only the academy graduates hailing from the North Eastern states. The Club’s philosophy has always been to promote, nurture and give an opportunity to local talents.

The Club management has immense faith in their youngsters and believes that it’s their time to shine and showcase their talent at the big footballing stage.

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC: Match information

Date: October 28

Kickoff: 5 pm IST

Live Streaming: Hotstar.com, Star Sports 3 and Jio TV

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC - Head-to-Head

Shillong Lajong has so far never lost a home match against the Mizo rivals in the I-League. Previously, on April 1, 2016, Lajong won 3-1. On April 30, 2017, both sides drew 1-1 and the last time they played each other in Shillong was on February 19 with the home team emerging victorious by a 2-1 margin

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC Team News -

Head coach Alison Kharsyntiew seemed very happy with the management’s decision to go with an all Indian squad. He said, “It’s a good decision taken by the club. The club’s objective has always been to promote and give an opportunity to young Indian players, so this season it is a big test and a big challenge for us.”

He added, “I’m confident with this team as we have been together for 4-5 years now coming from the academy ranks. We have been training together for quite some time now right from the beginning of the SPL and we have reached the final. This SPL has helped us a lot in getting the team shaping together and working on our strengths as well as weaknesses. As long as we are staying together as a team, it’ll be difficult to beat us."

Aizawl FC is starting this season with former Neroca head coach Gift Raikhan. Talking about the game he said, “In terms of preparation, we have been doing good because of the MPL. We have a lot of pressure on us as I know how good these Lajong academy boys are. They are young, and they will run a lot. We cannot relax because the moment we relax we will be in massive danger.”

Both teams have the full squads at their disposal for the first match of the season.

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl FC: Probable Line-ups

Shillong: Phurba (GK), Rakesh, Kenstar, Aiban, Novin, Lalrohlua, Hardy, Lalmuanpuia, Kynshi, Sheen, Phrangki

Aizawl: Lalawnpuia (GK), Kareem Omolaja, Varte, Govin Singh, Lalrinchhana, Alfred Jaryan, David Lalrinmuana, Albert Zohmingmawia, Bektur Talgat, Ansumanah Kromah, Dodoz

Shillong Lajong vs Aizawl prediction:

Gift Raikhan helming Aizawl will be a difficult prospect for Shillong Lajong. The game could end in a 1-1 draw.