I-League 2018/19: Sony Norde re-signs for Mohun Bagan after long injury layoff

Kolkata outfit Mohun Bagan on Thursday announced the signing of Haitian winger Sony Norde for the upcoming I-League season.

Swapan Sadhan Bose (Tutu), the director of Mohun Bagan, announced the signing through a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

"With immense pleasure, I wish to announce that Mohun Bagan has completed the signing with Sony Norde for the 2018-19 football season.

"He is in Miami and will apply for his employment visa by today for which the necessary formalities are being addressed," Bose said in the post.

"He has agreed to undergo the required medical and physical fitness test upon his arrival in Kolkata. He will be registered with The Indian Football Association (WB) after successful completion of medical and physical fitness test.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the two Directors Srinjoy Bose & Debashis Dutta for their effort in finalising the contract with Sony. I would also like to thank Arnab Mukherjee who was in constant touch with Club and Sony.

"I wish the team all the best for I-League."

The 29-year-old left midway last season after suffering a knee injury during an I-League game against Churchill Brothers. The winger, who has played for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League, turned out for the next match against NEROCA FC too, aggravating the injury.

He was forced to return to his country in January for treatment, although Norde promised to return soon after recovery. It appears that he has kept up to his words, signing for his fifth season with the Mariners.

Norde is a favourite among the Mariners' fans for his loyalty towards the club over the last five years. The Haitian even became emotional when he had to terminate his contract with the club to undergo a surgery back home. The Bagan fans, in return, flocked to the Salt Lake Stadium with Norde masks in January as a mark of respect for the winger.

“I hope you guys try and keep winning. I will pray for Mohun Bagan to win every match. Thank you very much and I will see you very soon,” Norde had said before his departure.

“Keep fighting, team. Give your 100 percent in the pitch and win every game. Mohun Bagan will stay, but I have to go. Mohun Bagan lives forever. What a thrill it was.

"This club gave me everything, but I have to leave for my career, future and family. I need to be at my best. If I continue playing despite the injury, it is not good for me.

"I’ll come back to Mohun Bagan. Want to thank the officials who treated me like I was always at home. I never missed my family when I was here."