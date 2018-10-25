I-League 2018/19: Sony Norde struggles during physical training, will take 10-15 days to become match fit

Sony Norde played in 2016 Copa America Centenario for Haiti

What's the story?

Mohun Bagan are once again struck by an injury problem as Haitian winger Sony Norde, who arrived in the city a couple of da,ys back is having problems during his fitness training. Apparently, it will take another 10-15 days for him to be match fit.

In case you didn't know...

Sony Norde has been a star performer for the ‘green and maroon’ brigade since he joined the century-old club back in 2014. It was due to his brilliance that the ‘Mariners’ won the coveted I-League for the first time in 2015 and followed it up with a Federation Cup triumph the next year.

But he got injured midway through the league last year and since then he is out of action. But he promised the fans that he will be back to play Mohun Bagan once again. After much speculation, he was signed by the Kolkata giants.

The heart of the matter

Sony Norde was left out of the squad for Mohun Bagan’s first game against Gokulam Kerala FC this Saturday. He was yet to clear his medical and fitness tests. As per the reports of a local daily, the winger is struggling to perform certain physical exercises which were being overseen by the physio. The management is not ready to take risks with the footballer at the present moment.

Samiran Nag, Bagan’s physio was present during Sony Norde’s training session on Wednesday morning. ‘Single leg hop’, ‘Strength training’ and ‘Balance’ were the areas which stressed during the session. It was observed that he was not swift with his landing during ‘single leg hop’. He is still not being able to keep his balance on one foot and the situation is even same in ‘Triple leg hop’

What's next?

Sony Norde is player who can change the fate of the match within a few seconds. The management has to be very careful with the matter. In the last season, he played a match with the injury in its early stage. But the injury intensified during the match and he could not play the rest of the matches. He should be fielded only when he is cent per cent fit.

Mohun Bagan will be playing their first match against Gokulam Kerala FC on Saturday, October 26. Keeping aside Sony Norde, the Mohun Bagan squad has a very promising squad, but it will be important for them to secure three points from the first encounter.