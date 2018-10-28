×
I-League 2018-19: Top 10 Young Indian Footballers to watch out for this season

Deepak P
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
173   //    28 Oct 2018, 23:45 IST

Real Kashmir FC with numerous youngsters will be one of the newer teams to take part in the I-League 2018-19 season
Real Kashmir FC with numerous youngsters will be one of the newer teams to take part in the I-League 2018-19 season

I-League has been the primary football training ground for youngsters before the ISL came up. While the ISL was focussed on glamour and popularity, I-League still remained as the league where talented youngsters keep showing up before being grabbed by its rich brother.

The talks of a league merger between ISL and I-league is a much-needed one at this point in time with both ISL and the I-League running parallel in different cities. Indian football needs a focussed longer single league which will pave way for better grassroots development and discovering newer talents.

Here, in this article, let us look at the top 10 young Indian footballers to watch out for the I-league Season 2018-19.

#10 Chesterpaul Lyngdoh

Churchill Brothers will be hoping for the repetition of such a performance from the Meghalaya youngster
Churchill Brothers will be hoping for the repetition of such a performance from the Meghalaya youngster

Chesterpaul Lyngdoh might be only 21, but he has the experience of having played for FC Pune City, Churchill brothers and Mohan Bagan in the past few years. He has had a dynamic career with the youngster always pushing upwards the ladder.

He was part of the Ranko Popovic side that went into the 2017-18 Super Cup following his scintillating performances for the FC Pune City B Side.

The young midfielder from Meghalaya then returned to the Churchill Brothers lineup for I-League 2018-19 season.

Churchill Brothers knew all about his capabilities since he had already played for them on loan from Pune city in the I-League 2016-17 season.

It was the I-League season which brought Chesterpaul Lyngdoh to the limelight when he scored three goals for Churchill Brothers in the 14 matches that he played.

Churchill Brothers will be hoping for the repetition of such a performance from the Meghalaya youngster while he himself would be hoping to better those performances with a terrific I-League season.

1 / 6 NEXT
