I-League 2018/19: "We have special plans for Kromah," says Bagan coach Shankarlal ahead Aizawl FC clash

Shankarlal Chakraborty was appointed as Mohun Bagan's coach in January, earlier this year

Mohun Bagan will be eager to register their first win in the ongoing I-League when they face the likes of Aizawl FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday evening. The ‘green and maroon’ brigade shared the spoils with Gokulam Kerala FC in their opening fixture while Aizawl FC lost 1-2 to North Eastern rivals Shillong Lajong FC last Sunday. Both the teams will eye a win in the second round of fixtures this weekend.

Mohun Bagan is a potential title contender but failed to kick-start their campaign with a victory. The onus will be on the players to grab all the three points on offer from their first home tie of the season. During the pre-match conference, coach Shankarlal Chakraborty clearly stated that Aizawl FC's Ansumanah Kromah has the potential to create danger for them.

When asked about whether Mohun Bagan is worried Kromah's presence in the match, he said, “We have special plans for Kromah. Plus the partnership between Kromah and Dodoz and then Alfred coming from the left wing. Their right-back is also quite good. The team has versatility; the coach is one of the best from the last year. He is dynamic and wants to play attacking football.” Haitian winger Sony Norde is unlikely to feature in the upcoming match.

The Kolkata giants lost quite a few home matches which became vital in the end in the context of the championship. Shankarlal informed that he is giving equal importance to home and away games in the ongoing season. “In the last edition, we lost many home matches. So this year we are giving equal stress on home and away matches,” said the tactician.

On the other hand, Gift Raikhan will try to inspire his team to a much-needed win for the former I-League champions. “Thank you very much, Mohun Bagan, for the great hospitality. I saw the Mohun Bagan - Gokulam match. Mohun Bagan is always a good team with good foreigners, good Indian players and they are very good,” said Gift during the pre-match conference.

When asked about how is managing Aizawl FC's I-League and Mizoram Premier League campaign simultaneously, he said, "For me as a coach, it is like to handle two cars in one hand. First, the fixtures of both the leagues are back to back and on the other hand, we do not get the full team for the Mizoram Premier League. So, we have to prepare separately, it is very difficult. We have to manage it with the help of the management and the players."