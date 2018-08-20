Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
I-League 2018 : Aizawl FC rope in experienced defender

C Tlanthianghlima
CONTRIBUTOR
News
50   //    20 Aug 2018, 06:21 IST

In a quest for boosting their squad ahead of the upcoming I-League campaign, Mizoram based Aizawl FC have signed an experienced defender in the form of Moirangthem Govin Singh.

Born in a small village of Tentha in Manipur, Moirangthem Govin Singh kicked off his professional career in 2008 where he signed for Goan giants - Churchill Brothers and won the coveted I-League title in his first season with the club. He was an integral part of the team as he played 16 matches out of the possible 22 in his first season as a professional.

(PI
(
Pic :
Aizawl FC)

He then moved to East Bengal the following season which was followed by a return to Goa this time with Salgaocar. Though his second stint in Goa was plagued by injuries, Singh became one of the few Indians to win the I-League title with two different clubs as Salgaocar lifted the trophy in 2011.

This was followed by a move to United Sikkim, Shillong Lajong, Delhi Dynamos, Royal Wahingdoh and FC Pune City.

The 30-year-old defender played for NEROCA in the last edition of the I-League where he formed a solid defensive partnership with Gouramangi Singh. Govin Singh stood at 6 foot tall and had two international caps to his name. He played and started his first match for India against Chinese Taipei on 21 March 2011 and was also included in the playing eleven against Bayern Munich in Baichung Bhutia's farewell match in New Delhi held on January 2012.

As mentioned, former I-League champions Aizawl FC who were runner’s up in the recently concluded LG Independence Cup held in Aizawl have roped in former NEROCA gaffer Gift Raikhan as head coach for the this season’s campaign. Since then, they have had acquired the signatures of Tata Football Academy graduate goalkeeper Gurpeet Singh Chhabal, former DSK and NEROCA winger David Lalbiakzara, ex-Mumbai City midfielder Lalrinfela, Shillong Lajong academy graduate Joe Zoherliana among others.


