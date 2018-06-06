I-League 2018: Aizawl FC ropes in Gift Raikhan as the head coach for the next season

Gift successfully led NEROCA in their debut season as the Manipuri club finished second in the league.

Gift Raikhan led NEROCA FC to a successful debut in the I-League last season

What's the story?

Aizawl FC has roped in Gift Raikhan as the head coach of the team for the upcoming I-League season. The Manipuri was at the helm of affairs for North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) FC during the last season. He successfully led them during the campaign finishing as the runners-up in their debut season.

In case you didn't know...

NEROCA FC was the surprise package in the last edition of the I-League along with Minerva Punjab FC who clinched the trophy. Gift Raikhan did an incredible job with the Manipuri club and earned words of praise from all corners. On the other hand, Aizawl FC had a disappointing title defence, finishing at the 5th spot.

The heart of the matter

As per reports, NEROCA FC had offered Gift to continue his job at the club, but he decided to part ways with the 'Oranje' outfits. He is looking forward to going on a new adventure in his career and gain more experience elsewhere.

An official statement confirmed the news of the new signing for the 2018-19 seasons. "We are more than happy to announce that Gift Raikhan will be our new head coach for the upcoming season 2018-2019. The People's Club is delighted that we could grab hold of a coach with great experience like Gift Raikhan," read the statement.

It was just a year ago in 2017 that the club won its maiden I-League under the leadership of head coach Khalid Jamil.

What's next?

Aizawl FC showed glimpses of brilliance during the last season but they were not the same side which won the I-League the previous year. With the beautiful stadium and the vociferous crowd at their disposal, the ‘highlanders’ are a force to reckon with in Indian football.

With months away to the kick-off of the new season, Gift Raikhan will have ample of time to prepare the ‘perfect team’ for the I-League.