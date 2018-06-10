I-League 2018: Chennai City FC announce Pravitto Raju as their latest recruit

Chennai City FC have unveiled a new signing!

Pravitto Raju

What’s the story?

Chennai City FC welcomed their latest signing in the form of youngster Pravitto Raju. The 21-year-old played for Indian Bank until he was scouted by his new team and snatched away as the Coimbatore-based football club revealed their freshest addition to the squad.

In case you didn’t know…

Pravitto Raju kicked off his football career, playing for RBI in the first division during his college days. The young gun played an instrumental role in earning RBI their promotion to the senior division football league.

At the end of the season, it was Indian Bank assistant coach Noel, who spotted this young talent and signed him on at the club. Pravitto then went on to succeed at his new club, scoring nine goals that helped Indian Bank to put an end to a trophy draught.

The heart of the matter

Pravitto Raju has become the latest name to be added to the Chennai City FC squad. He was announced as the club’s newest played via their Twitter handle.

CCFC have agreed to terms with Pravitto Raju for the upcoming ILeague Season. Formalities to be completed. The versatile midfielder is The highest scorer in the Chennai Senior Division League. @ILeagueOfficial pic.twitter.com/kmomnOuX2s — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) June 9, 2018

Though naturally a midfield player, Raju has prospered in the shoes of a striker as well. During his time with his former team, Indian Bank, he relished playing both, in central midfield as well as the attacking player up front, without having a preference for one in particular.

Pravitto is a versatile player who can adapt into any position ahead of the half line of the football pitch, and will certainly be a huge asset for Chennai City FC in the upcoming football season of 2018.

What’s next?

Having recently signed Pedro Javier Manzi Cruz, it will be rather enthralling to watch the due comprising of Raju and the Spaniard link up together and create goals galore for the fans to watch.

