I-League 2018: Chennai City FC confirm signing of goalkeeper Jerrard Tyson

It's yet another big signing for the Chennai outfit.

Jerrard Tyson is solid between the pipes

Chennai City FC are looking to make the most out of their upcoming I-League appearance and are undoubtedly taking the right steps to achieve glory in the elite Indian football league.

The club has announced via Twitter, that Australian goalkeeper Jerrard Tyson has joined the team on what is presumed to be a long-term contract, making this another successful signing for Chennai following a host of foreign players joining the club since the arrival of Head Coach Mohammed Akbar and Assistant Coach Jordi Vila.

We are thrilled to announce Jerrard Tyson, the Aussie goalkeeper has signed a long-term contract with Chennai City Football Club for the upcoming ILeague Season. @ILeagueOfficial pic.twitter.com/x2MeYraWx8 — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) June 8, 2018

Jerrard Tyson has perfected his craft down under, playing for a number of different clubs in Australia including the Perth Glory, Brisbane Strikers, Sunshine Coast and most recently South Melbourne. The Hobart native has also been capped for the Australian U-23 and U-21 sides but with no appearances for the Socceroos.

The signing of Tyson is just one of many that Chennai City FC have indulged in since Akbar and Vila joined the coaching fray and they bring with them renewed optimism about the future of the team in the eyes of the faithful.

Jordi Vila is widely credited with the honour of bringing in players such as Mauro Icardi and Sandro Ramirez to FC Barcelona during his days as a scout for the Spanish giants and his current signings so far at Chennai prove he is here for the long haul.

Chennai City FC management will be looking to perfect their squad in the build up to the next edition of the I-League where they could be outside contenders for the crown under the able guidance of their veteran coaches.

