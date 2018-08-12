I-League 2018: Ex-Aizawl FC midfielder Sena Fanai joins forces with Minerva Punjab FC

Minerva Punjab FC

What's the story?

In a huge boost for Minerva Punjab FC, the Warriors have managed to sign a deal with Sena Fanai, a former midfielder for Aizawl FC, in a bid to strengthen their midfield ahead of the AFC Champions League scheduled for next year.

The 23-year old Mizo footballer's addition to the team comes after the inclusion of Nigerian attacking midfielder Philip Njoku and former Linfield striker Paul Munster as the Technical Director of the team.

In case you didn't know

Minerva Punjab FC are the defending champions of the I-League 2017/18, having won 11 out of their eighteen matches while losing five and finishing with a draw in two matches.

The 2017/18 I-League victory meant that Minerva Punjab FC gained a direct entry into the 2019 AFC Champions League qualifiers and will be battling it out for a spot in the league alongside ISL 2017-18 winners Chennaiyin FC.

Heart of the Matter

The wait is over!

Sena Fanai signs for the Warriors! 💪💯#WelcomeSena pic.twitter.com/rHSVlAQ4bw — MINERVA PUNJAB FC (@minervapunjabfc) August 12, 2018

The talented midfielder already has some fair amount of experience under his belt, having played for Bethlehem Vengthlang FC in Mizoram and Sporting Clube de Goa, Prayag United SC, and George Telegraph SC across various leagues in India.

Apart from this, Fanai also plied his trade for Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League before representing Aizawl FC in the I-League, with whom Fanai also played in the AFC Champions League, putting him in an exclusive club of playing the league with two different teams.

Fanai spoke about the challenging conditions of the I-League and claimed that he was ready to take up the challenge and will play a big role in the attack alongside Japanese forward Yu Kuboki and Philip Njoku.

What's next?

Minerva Punjab FC will be looking to make some more useful additions to the squad, with lead goal-scorer Chencho Gyeltshen making a move to Bengaluru FC. With the 2018-19 season of the I-League only a couple of months away, the defending champions will hope to form a fiery squad to tackle the challenging season ahead and the 2019 AFC Champions League qualifiers.

