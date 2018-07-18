I-League 2018: Indian Arrows coach Luis Norton De Matos steps down from his post

De Matos with Dheeraj Singh

Based on Luis Norton de Matos’ request citing personal reasons to relieve him of his contract with Indian Arrows, All India Football Federation, on mutual understanding has decided to release him of his responsibilities as Head Coach of AIFF’s Developmental Team.

In a letter to AIFF, Matos who had coached India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 expressed his inability to continue owing to a combination of exigencies on the personal front and an aggravated knee injury that necessitated Matos’ family to stay together in Portugal.

Matos wrote: “Certain personal reasons, chiefly the health-related issues of my parents have made it difficult for me to continue in the position of Head Coach, Indian Arrows and stay far away from Europe for the entire season. Hence, with deep regret I have decided to step down as the Head Coach of the Indian Arrows, India’s U-19 National team.”

“I like to thank AIFF for providing me the opportunity to work with the National youth team. I thank my staff, my players and wish them the best in their careers. Once my personal issues settle down I shall be more than happy to contribute in future as and when I can. I have deep affection and love towards India & Indian Football & wish AIFF good luck for future,” his letter further stated.

Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF thanked Matos for all his support and contribution to Indian Football.

“On behalf of AIFF we thank Luis Matos for his guidance, support and contribution to Indian Football. We hope his personal issues including the injury get sorted out soon and wish him and his family all the best and good health.”