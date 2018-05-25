I-League 2018: Mohun Bagan accept Debashish Dutta's resignation but decline Srinjoy Bose's

Debashish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose have been a part of Mohun Bagan for a long time.

sounak mullick SENIOR ANALYST News 25 May 2018, 19:54 IST

Debashish Dutta and Srinjoy Bose during a press meet

During a press conference held in Kolkata, the honorary Tennis Secretary of Mohun Bagan Club, Sailendranath Ghosh clearly stated that Debashish Dutta missed meetings regularly and the committee had no other option but to accept his resignation. However, Srinjoy Bose’s resignation was not accepted.

“Debashish Dutta missed meetings regularly. The reasons for which he resigned were not genuine. It was his made-up excuse that he wasn’t allowed to work properly and he was under pressure,” explained Sailendranath.

Meanwhile, Srinjoy Bose, who had also applied for a resignation was not granted the permission to leave owing to his individual and his family’s contribution towards the century-old club. Regarding the matter, Sailendranath said, “What the Bose family has done for Mohun Bagan is incomparable. If they weren’t there then Mohun Bagan wouldn’t have been here. Since they are the sponsor, they are like God for us; therefore his (Srinjoy’s) resignation hasn’t been accepted.”

Since the two stalwarts' put in their resignations, they were under great scrutiny. Despite being part of a historic club for a long time, they were not being able to perform their duties due to various unfavourable conditions.

Mohun Bagan recently conducted a press conference where they said that the club might be transformed into a public limited company, but the final decision is yet to be taken by the new committee. Meanwhile, 19-members of the previous executive committee had resigned on the basis of non-cooperation from the top management.

In the conference, it was also announced that the budget for of the team for the upcoming season is 11.5 crores and that the dues of the staff will be paid within this week. Concurrently, Mohun Bagan signed veteran Mehtab Singh for the upcoming season and handed the No.23 jersey. Mehtab played for ISL outfits Jamshedpur FC in the previous season.